February 4, 2023
NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police deployment during royal family visit

REDAKSHON

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha                                                              February 3rd 2023

 

 

 

 

In the coming days, Police will implement an overall plan regarding public order, general security and traffic, before, during and after the royal family visit.

 

In terms of traffic, there will be minimal road closures, with the exception of Front Street and Back street on Monday, February 6, between 3:00pm and 5:00pm. During the noted period, no vehicles will be allowed on those streets.

 

Regarding public order, police and partners will take measures to ensure the overall safety of the delegation and the public.

 

As far as general safety is concerned, police have additional patrols in the streets of the different neighborhoods during the coming period and will handle the normal assistance and accidents.

 

The public is asked to be patient in relation to traffic in the coming days in light of the multiple locations the royal family will be visiting.

 

