Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **

During the ERP-1 Handoffs at the high schools, the team was able to meeting with the school representatives and say a word in honor of the new renovations.

“Thanks to NRPB, for implementing safeguards, and contractors who have helped to raise the bar for reconstruction post Irma and Maria, Building Back Better. Congratulations to MPC, St. Dominic and MAC High schools on the needed repairs through this project. As an educator, it warms my heart to know that the students and teachers will finally be able to have their buildings fully working.

It’s also a relief for them to be able to get back to normal with their schools now repaired; handed over safer and more resilient to future disasters.

Thank you for your patience during this process. It is the goal of this government to ensure all schools are properly prepared and look forward to the coming repairs of the next batch of schools as well as school gyms that are scheduled in the next phases.” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

Like this: Like Loading...