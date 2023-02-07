“Reino mester konektá nos, no dividí nos”

ORANJESTAD 06-02-2023– E presidente di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance Hellen van der Wal a ekspresá su preokupashon tokante e kolaborashon riba tereno di maneho di naturalesa i kambio di klima den Reino. Segun sra Van der Wal desigualdat, manera e atendementu resien ku e efektonan di kambio di klima, ta trese e kolaborashon akí den peliger. “Pa medio di indiká Boneiru komo showcase pa ‘island states’ (estadonan insular), ta marginá e otro islanan i paisnan hulandes karibense, miéntras ku tur isla tin di haber ku e mesun problemátika. Un trato preferensial asina ta remarkabel, mirando e echo ku kambio di klima ta afektá henter e region. Kolaborashon ta krusial, sigur riba tereno di naturalesa i maneho di naturalesa.” Dia 31 di yanüari último – riba dia ku e patrosinadora di DCNA, Su Altesa Real Prensès Beatrix, ta hasi aña – Dr van der Wal a pidi Famia Real i sekretario di estado Van Huffelen atenshon èkstra pa promové ku Reino no ta dividí nos, pero netamente konektá nos.

Despues di un kaminata intensivo dia 31 di yanüari Famia Real a hasi un bishita na Hòfi Shoko, den Parke Nashonal Arikòk, kaminda entre otro tabatin un enkuentro ku e presidente di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) . Na e okashon ei a pidi atenshon èkstra pa e aserkamentu konhunto di e islanan i Hulanda ora ta trata di maneho di naturalesa i kon pa anda ku e konsekuensianan di kambio di klima.

“Na e islanan nos tin desafionan similar: no solamente e efektonan di kambio di klima, pero tambe por ehèmpel redukshon di biodiversidat, prosesamentu di shushi i purifikashon di awa shushi i e echo ku nos dependensia di turismo ta muchu grandi. Tur esakinan ta menasá bienestar di habitantenan di e islanan bunita akí i tambe e estado di nos naturalesa. Tur ta eksigí un aserkamentu konhunto i solushonnan basá riba naturalesa.”

Pa hopi aña kaba e aliansa, un ret di organisashon di naturalesa, ta mustra ku kolaborashon ta posibel. Pashon pa naturalesa, pero prinsipalmente interesnan i metanan komun ta forma e núkleo den esaki. Pa e motibu akí aña pasá kaba DCNA a ofresé un plan di akshon pa klima na Hulanda. “Den e plan akí nos ta trese dilanti ku prinsipalmente adaptashon di klima tin prioridat. I e ora ei rápidamente kaba nos ta papiando tokando maneho di naturalesa. Banda di e yamada pa drenta akshon nos ta insistí fuertemente riba nesesidat di un aserkamentu konhunto. Esaki no solamente lo ta na bienestar di e enbolbimentu na e islanan, pero e lo duna mihó resultado tambe i sòru ku ta kompartí konosementu i eksperensia mas mihó. Sin duda pa motibu di e bochincha ku un NGO internashonal a hasi, gabinete hulandes a skohe pa ke hasi Boneiru un ‘showcase’. Riba petishon di e isla akí ta bini un mesa di klima einan awor. Hulanda mester a sòru ku a enbolbí e otro islanan i paisnan tambe den esaki. Na luna di mart di e aña akí un konferensia karibense grandi di klima ta tuma lugá na Aruba. Nos ta aploudí esaki, pero dikon un mesa di klima konhunto no por bini riba e agènda ainda?”, segun Van der Wal.

“Naturalesa no konosé frontera. E konsekuensianan i efektonan di kambio di klima tampoko. Pero pa medio di e struktura estatal i sierto eskohonan di maneho tin ora Reino ta imponé frontera sí. E distinshon entre paisnan KAS i islanan BES ta funesto pa un aserkamentu konhunto di interesnan konhunto. Si solamente algun di e seis islanan ta haña hopi medio i posibilidat, esaki ta difikultá e kolaborashon ku tur e seis islanan. Dikon un isla lo traha huntu ku e otronan, si e por haña tur kos kla reglá kaba? Ironia ta ku Reino, ku netamente mester ta esun ku ta konektá, di e forma akí ta sòru pa divishon. I e echo ku nan ta ‘showcase’ un òf algun isla, ta manda un mensahe robes. Esaki tambe ta afektá e espíritu komunitario i e ta mina interes di e otro islanan i paisnan.”

Na momentu di despedida a ofresé Su Mahestat Prensès Amalia un ehemplar di e DCNA Climate Change Action Plan : “Ta trata akí di nos futuro, i Abo ta forma parti di nos futuro”, segun e presidente di DCNA, kende a invitá Famia Real pa sostené e esfuersonan di DCNA pa yega na un aserkamentu konhunto i kolaborashon i solidaridat entre tur e seis islanan hulandes karibense i Hulanda Oropeo.

Potrèt: Ayrton Tromp – ARTN Photography, Aruba

“Koninkrijk moet ons verbinden, niet verdelen”

ORANJESTAD 06-02-2023– Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance-voorzitster Hellen van der Wal heeft haar zorgen geuit over de samenwerking op het gebied van natuurbeheer en klimaatverandering binnen het Koninkrijk. Volgens haar brengt ongelijkheid, zoals de recente aanpak van de effecten van klimaatverandering, deze samenwerking in gevaar. “Door Bonaire aan te wijzen als showcase voor ‘island states’, worden de andere Nederlands-Caribische (ei)landen achtergesteld, terwijl alle eilanden te maken hebben met dezelfde problematiek. Zo´n voorkeursbehandeling is opmerkelijk gezien het feit dat klimaatverandering de hele regio treft. Samenwerken is cruciaal, zeker op het gebied van natuur en natuurbeheer.” Dr. van der Wal heeft op 31 januari jl. – op de verjaardag van DCNA-beschermvrouwe HKH Prinses Beatrix – extra aandacht gevraagd aan de Koninklijke familie en aan Staatssecretaris Van Huffelen om te bevorderen dat het Koninkrijk ons niet verdeelt, maar juist verbindt.

Na een intensieve hike bracht de Koninklijke familie op 31 januari een bezoek aan Hofi Shoco, in het Arubaanse Nationaal Park Arikok, waar onder meer een ontmoeting plaatsvond met met de voorzitster van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA). Bij die gelegenheid is extra aandacht gevraagd voor het gezamenlijk optreden van de eilanden en Nederland als het gaat om natuurbeheer en het omgaan met de gevolgen van klimaatverandering.

“We hebben op de eilanden gelijksoortige uitdagingen: niet alleen de effecten van klimaatverandering, maar bijvoorbeeld ook de afname van biodiversiteit, afvalverwerking en rioolwaterzuivering en onze te grote afhankelijkheid van het toerisme. Alle bedreigen het welzijn van de bewoners van deze mooie eilanden en de staat van de natuur. Ze vereisen allemaal een gezamenlijke aanpak en nature-based solutions.”

De alliantie, een netwerk van natuurorganisaties, laat al vele jaren zien dat samenwerken kan. Passie voor natuur, maar vooral gemeenschappelijke belangen en doelen vormen hierin de kern. Daarom heeft de DCNA begin vorig jaar al een klimaat actieplan aangeboden in Nederland. “In dit plan stellen we dat vooral klimaatadaptatie de prioriteit heeft. En dan praten we al snel over natuurbeheer. Naast de ‘call to action’ dringen we sterk aan op de noodzaak van een gezamenlijke aanpak. Dat zal niet alleen de betrokkenheid op de eilanden ten goede komen, het zal ook betere resultaten geven en er voor zorgen dat kennis en ervaring beter gedeeld wordt. Ongetwijfeld door de tam tam van een internationale NGO heeft het Nederlandse kabinet ervoor gekozen om van Bonaire een ‘showcase’ te willen maken. Op verzoek van dit eiland komt er nu daar een klimaattafel. Nederland had ervoor moeten zorgen dat ook de overige (ei)landen daarbij worden betrokken. In maart van dit jaar vindt er op Aruba een grote Caribische klimaatconferentie plaats. We juichen dit toe, maar waarom zou een gezamenlijke klimaattafel niet alsnog op de agenda kunnen komen?” aldus Van der Wal.

“De natuur kent geen grenzen. De gevolgen en effecten van klimaatverandering ook niet. Maar het Koninkrijk legt door de staatkundige structuur en door bepaalde beleidskeuzes soms wel grenzen op. Het onderscheid CAS-landen en BES-eilanden is funest voor een gezamenlijke aanpak van gezamenlijke belangen. Als slechts enkele van de zes eilanden veel middelen en mogelijkheden krijgen, wordt samenwerken met alle zes bemoeilijkt. Immers, waarom zou een eiland samenwerken met anderen als men zelf alles geregeld kan krijgen? Het is ironisch dat het Koninkrijk, dat juist hoort te verbinden, op deze wijze voor verdeling zorgt. En het showcasen van één of enkele eilanden, geeft een verkeerde boodschap af. Ook dat tast de gemeenschapszin aan en het ondermijnt de belangen van de andere (ei)landen.”

HKH Prinses Amalia kreeg bij vertrek een exemplaar van het DCNA Climate Change Action Plan aangeboden: “Het gaat hier over onze toekomst, en U bent onderdeel van onze toekomst, “ aldus de DCNA-voorzitter, die de Koninklijke familie uitnodigde om de inspanningen van de DCNA voor een gezamenlijke aanpak en voor de samenwerking en solidariteit tussen alle zes de Nederlands-Caribische eilanden en Europees Nederland, te willen ondersteunen.

Photo: Ayrton Tromp – ARTN Photography, Aruba

“The Kingdom must unite us, not divide us”

ORANJESTAD 6th of February 2023 – Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance chairman, Hellen van der Wal, has expressed her concerns about cooperation in the field of nature management and climate change within the Kingdom. In her view, inequality, such as the recent approach towards the effects of climate change, jeopardizes this cooperation. “By designating Bonaire as a showcase for ‘island states’, the other Dutch Caribbean islands are disadvantaged, since all islands have to deal with the same problems. Such preferential treatment is remarkable given that climate change affects the entire region. Collaboration is crucial, especially in the field of nature and nature management.” On 31 January last month – on the birthday of DCNA patroness HRH Princess Beatrix – Dr. van der Wal asked the Royal Family and State Secretary Van Huffelen to promote the message that the Kingdom does not divide us but connects us.

On January 31st, after an intensive hike, the Royal Family visited Hofi Shoco in the Aruban Arikok National Park, where, among other things, a meeting took place with the chairman of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA). During this meeting, DCNA requested extra attention and collaborative efforts between the islands and the Netherlands when it comes to nature management and dealing with the consequences of climate change.

“We have similar challenges on the islands: not only the effects of climate change, but also, for example, the decrease in biodiversity, waste processing and sewage treatment and our overdependence on tourism. All threaten the well-being of the inhabitants of these beautiful islands and the state of nature. They all require a joint approach and nature-based solutions.”

The alliance, a network of nature organizations, has been demonstrating for many years that cooperation is possible. Passion for nature, and above all, common interests and goals are at the heart of this. That is why the DCNA already offered a Climate Change Action Plan in the Netherlands at the beginning of last year. “In this plan, we state that climate adaptation is the main priority and then we quickly talk about nature management. In addition to the call to action, we strongly insist on the need for a joint approach. This will not only benefit the involvement on the islands, but it will also give better results and ensure that knowledge and experience are better shared. Undoubtedly due to the fanfare of an international NGO, the Dutch cabinet has chosen to turn Bonaire into a ‘showcase’. At the request of this island, a climate table will now be set up there. The Netherlands should ensure that the other (island) countries are also involved. In March of this year, a large Caribbean climate conference will take place in Aruba. We applaud this, but why shouldn’t a joint climate table still be on the agenda?” says Van der Wal.

“Nature knows no boundaries nor are the consequences and effects of climate change. However, the Kingdom sometimes imposes limits due to the constitutional structure and certain policy choices. The distinction between CAS countries and BES islands is disastrous for a joint approach of shared interests. If only some of the six islands get majority of the resources and opportunities, working with all six becomes difficult. After all, why would an island cooperate with others if you can arrange everything themselves? It is ironic that the Kingdom, which is supposed to connect, divides in this way. Showcasing one or a few islands sends the wrong message. That also affects the sense of community and undermines the interests of the other (island) countries.”

HRH Princess Amalia was presented with a copy of the DCNA Climate Change Action Plan upon departure: “This is about our future, and you are part of our future,” said the DCNA President, who invited the Royal Family to support the efforts of the DCNA for a joint approach and for cooperation and solidarity between all six Dutch Caribbean islands and the European Netherlands.

Photo: Ayrton Tromp – ARTN Photography, Aruba