Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **

Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs

Inspiring a Nation to change the mindset of our people to look at plastic as the danger it is to our environment, and our health.
This is in keeping with the Government’s Vision to be plastic free, we can still achieve this in 2023 if we all individually take the reduction of waste and especially the use of single use plastic and styrofoam seriously and actively do our part to save St. Martin!!!
“It warms my heart to see the earnest passion on the faces of our youth as they explain the dangers of plastic in our waters, the landfill and ultimately to the health and well-being of our people, the animals and nature (land, air and sea). Though the process is taking longer than envisioned to be able to enforce the legislation, I’m appealing to our businesses, event planners and all citizens to actively find ways to refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose, and repair plastic and other hazardous single use materials. We mist re-think how we use these materials – it will require a full mindset change in all of us to make a difference for our tiny island. Our lives an livelihood literally depends on what we do now to stop and repair the damage,” Prime Minister Jacobs said.

 

