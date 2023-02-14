Bijeenkomst om correct gebruik van volmachten te bespreken

Kandidaten van de deelnemende partijen aan de Eilandsraadverkiezingen van 15 maart hebben vrijdag 10 februari een gesprek gehad met Gezaghebber Jonathan Johnson en Hoofdofficier van Justitie Walter Kupers over het gebruik van volmachten. De bijeenkomst was bedoeld om voorlichting te geven over het juiste gebruik van volmachten om misbruik te voorkomen en om uit te leggen dat het kopen en werven van stemmen niet is toegestaan.

Er zijn twee soorten volmachten: schriftelijke volmachten en de zogenaamde “onderhandse” volmacht waarbij de kiezer het formulier op de achterkant van de stemkaart ondertekent om iemand anders toestemming te geven om namens hem of haar te stemmen. Een volmacht geeft mensen de mogelijkheid om te stemmen als ze dat niet persoonlijk kunnen doen, legt gezaghebber Johnson uit. Bij de vorige eilandsraadsverkiezingen in 2019 werd ongeveer 10% van de stemmen uitgebracht via volmachten.

Een schriftelijke volmacht is een apart formulier dat moet worden aangevraagd bij het Census Office. De kiezer vult dit formulier in om iemand anders toestemming te geven om namens hem of haar te stemmen en levert het persoonlijk in bij het Census Office. Een schriftelijke volmacht wordt genummerd en geregistreerd door het Census Office. Het is niet toegestaan ​​schriftelijke volmachten te kopiëren. Het aantal volmachten dat kan worden opgehaald bij het Census Office is beperkt tot twee per persoon.

Tijdens de vergadering van vrijdag kwamen enkele vragen en zorgen naar voren. Een daarvan betrof de volmachtprocedure voor ingezetenen die voor langere tijd in het buitenland verblijven. De vragen en zorgen worden besproken met de Kiesraad in Nederland.

Hoofdofficier van justitie Kupers legde de kandidaten uit dat het bij de wet verboden is om mensen onder druk te zetten om te gaan stemmen en dat het kopen van stemmen, of volmachten, strafbaar is. Het kopen van een volmacht, en daarmee het kopen van een stem, voor geld, andere materiële zaken of een belofte, is in strijd met de wet. Het is belangrijk op te merken dat de volmacht vrij moet worden gegeven door een kiezer. Het is ook verboden om een ​​poging te doen om een ​​volmacht te kopen. De persoon die het kopen van een volmacht accepteert, kan ook strafrechtelijk worden vervolgd.

Ook het verzamelen van volmachten door middel van het werven van stemmen (ronselen), oftewel het rondlopen om mensen om hun volmacht te vragen, al dan niet belovend, is strafbaar, constateert Kupers. “Het resultaat is dat de gekozen persoon het openbare ambt betreedt zonder het juiste mandaat, en dat druist in tegen het principe van vrije en eerlijke verkiezingen. Mensen moeten volledig vrij zijn om te stemmen, zonder enige druk”, aldus Kupers.

De hoofdofficier van justitie zei dat het bewijzen van het kopen van stemmen van volmachten niet eenvoudig is, maar als het OM concrete aanwijzingen heeft, zal het een onderzoek instellen. Als dat onderzoek voldoende bewijs oplevert, zal het Openbaar Ministerie vervolgen en de zaak voor de rechter brengen.

Bij de bijeenkomst van vrijdag waren ook aanwezig Juridisch Adviseur van het Openbaar Lichaam Saba Devi van Groningen en Wim Schellingerhout van het Censusbureau.

Meeting to discuss correct use of proxies

Candidates of the participating parties in the March 15 Island Council elections attended a meeting with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Chief Prosecutor Walter Kupers on Friday, February 10, to discuss the use of proxies. The meeting served to give information about the correct use of proxies to prevent abuse, and to explain that vote buying and recruiting votes is not permitted.

There are two kinds of proxies: written proxies and the so-called “onderhandse” (underhanded) proxy whereby the voter signs the form on the back of the voting card to give someone else the permission to vote on his or her behalf. A proxy affords people the opportunity to vote when they can’t do so in person, explained Island Governor Johnson. In the previous Island Council elections in 2019, about 10% of the votes were cast through proxies.

A written proxy is a separate form which has to be requested at the Census Office. The voter fills in this form to give someone else permission to vote on his or her behalf, and submits it personally at the Census Office. A written proxy is numbered and registered by the Census Office. It is not allowed to copy written proxies. The number of proxies that can be picked up at the Census Office is limited to two per person.

Some questions and concerns were raised during Friday’s meeting. One of the these concerned the proxy procedure for residents who are abroad for a longer period. The questions and concerns will be discussed with the Election Council (“Kiesraad”) in the Netherlands.

Chief Prosecutor Kupers explained to the candidates that by law it is forbidden to put pressure on people to vote and that the buying of votes, or proxies, is punishable by law. Buying a proxy, and by doing so buying a vote, for money, other material things, or a promise is against the law. It is important to note that the proxy needs to be freely given by a voter. It is also forbidden to make an attempt to buy a proxy. The person who accepts the buying of a proxy can also face criminal charges.

Collecting proxies through recruiting votes (“ronselen” in Dutch), in other words, going around to people to ask for their proxy, whether or not promising them things in return, is punishable by law too, Kupers noted. “The result is that the elected person enters the public office without the correct mandate, and that goes against the principle of free and fair elections. People need to be completely free to vote, without any pressure,” said Kupers.

The Chief Prosecutor said that proving the buying of votes of proxies is not easy, but if the Public Prosecutor’s Office has concrete indications, it will carry out an investigation. If that investigation yields sufficient proof, the Public Prosecutor’s Office will prosecute and take the matter to court.

Also present at Friday’s meeting were Legal Advisor of the Public Entity Saba Devi van Groningen and Wim Schellingerhout of the Census Office.