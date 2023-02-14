Openbaar Lichaam Saba

Groen licht voor verbetering Prinses Juliana Sportveld

Het bestuurscollege heeft ingestemd met de plannen voor de renovatie en opwaardering van het Prinses Juliana Sportveld in The Bottom en de aanstelling van een projectmanager voor dit project dat wordt gefinancierd door het ministerie van Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport (VWS).

Als onderdeel van dit project zullen er een aantal verbeteringen worden aangebracht, zoals het opnieuw schilderen van de muren en het houtwerk, het plaatsen van een nieuwe nooduitgang, het creëren van meer opbergruimte, het uitbreiden van het damestoilet en een algemene, grondige schoonmaak.

De afdeling Publieke Gezondheid, die de leiding heeft over dit project, heeft hierover overleg gevoerd met het Planbureau en Rijkswaterstaat. De afdeling Publieke Gezondheid stelde Lauren Risley, Beleidsadviseur Sport, voor als projectmanager voor dit project. Het bestuurscollege heeft ingestemd met haar benoeming. De omvang van de werkzaamheden is bepaald en op maandag 30 januari is de aanbesteding van het project uitgeschreven. Het project wordt uitgevoerd in samenwerking met het Planbureau.

“Het Prinses Juliana Sportveld is een essentieel onderdeel van onze sportieve en culturele infrastructuur. Door deze werkzaamheden kan de faciliteit efficiënter worden gebruikt. Zodra het project is voltooid, zal het bijdragen aan sport, een gezonde levensstijl en het plezier van festivals en concerten”, aldus commissaris van Volksgezondheid en Sport, Rolando Wilson.

Het Prinses Juliana Sportveld is een veelgebruikte voorziening op Saba. Het hele jaar door worden er veel sportoefeningen, activiteiten en wedstrijden op het veld gehouden. Het wordt ook gebruikt voor concerten en culturele evenementen, waaronder het officiële deel van de viering van Saba Day en vele evenementen van het Saba Summer Festival.

Public Entity Saba

Green light to improve Princess Juliana Sports Field

The Executive Council has approved the plans to renovate and upgrade the Princess Juliana Sports Field in The Bottom and the appointment of a project manager for this project which is funded by the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS).

As part of this project, a number of improvements will be made, such as the repainting of the walls and woodwork, installing a new emergency exit, creating more storage, expanding of the women’s restroom and a general, thorough cleaning.

The Public Health Department, which is in charge of this project, has consulted the Planning Bureau and the Department of Public Works on this project. The Public Health Department proposed Lauren Risley, Policy Advisor – Sports, as project manager for this project. The Executive Council has approved her appointment. The scope of work has been defined and on Monday, January 30th, the tendering for the project was put out. The project is executed in collaboration with the Planning Bureau.

“The Princess Juliana Sports Field is a vital part of our sports and cultural infrastructure. This work will allow the facility to be utilized more efficiently. Once the project is completed, it will contribute to sports, a healthy lifestyle and the enjoyment of festivals and concerts,” said Commissioner of Public Health and Sports, Rolando Wilson.

The Princess Juliana Sports Field is a widely-used facility on Saba. Throughout the year, many sports practices, activities and competitions are held on the field. It is also used for concerts and cultural events, including the official part of the Saba Day celebrations and many events of the Saba Summer Festival.