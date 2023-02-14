KPCN i OLB ta atvertí i duna but pa kachó ku ta kana lòs

Den komunikado di prensa anterior a presta atenshon na e aserkamentu pa kombatí e problemátika di kachó. Entrante fin di e luna aki ta kuminsá atvertí i duna but na doño di kachó ku ta laga nan kachó kana lòs sin supervishon.

Ehekutor di OLB i agente di KPCN ta traha huntu pa atendé e problemátika di kachó. Nan enfoke ta pa stimulá pa ta un bon doño di kachó i trese bèk e kantidat di insidente kaminda kachó ku ta kana lòs sin supervishon ta morde hende. Ta ehekutá medida a base di e ordenansa di kachó aktual. Un but ta 90 dòler.

Ta prepará

Ofresé e kachó un kaminda sigur na kas. Un kurá bon será ta ideal, pero no ta tur ora esaki ta posibel. Tene kuenta ku bon sombra, un baki pa awa i kuminda i un kadena seif ora bo mara bo kachó.

Den e kampaña di informashon, bou di e denominadó ‘mi kachó, mi responsabilidat’ ta duna tep ku por kontribuí pa bo ta un bon doño di kachó.

Pa mas informashon, bishitá www.bonairegov.com

KPCN en OLB gaan waarschuwen en beboeten voor loslopende honden

In eerdere persberichten is aandacht besteed aan de aanpak van de brede hondenproblematiek. In navolging hierop zal er vanaf het eind van deze maand worden ingezet op het waarschuwen en beboeten van eigenaren die hun hond(en) zonder toezicht los laten lopen.

Handhavers van het OLB en agenten van het KPCN trekken gezamenlijk op in de aanpak van de hondenproblematiek. Hun aandacht gaat uit naar het stimuleren van goed hondeneigenaarschap en het terugdringen van bijtincidenten door honden die zonder toezicht los lopen. Maatregelen worden uitgevoerd op basis van de huidige hondenverordening. Een boete bedraagt 90 dollar.

Wees voorbereid

Bied de hond een veilige plaats thuis. Een goed omheinde tuin is het meest ideaal. Maar dat lukt niet altijd. Zorg bij het vastleggen van de hond voor een goede schaduwplek, een drink -en voerbak binnen bereik en een veilige lijn.

In de voorlichtingscampagne onder de noemer ‘mijn hond, mijn verantwoordelijkheid’ worden tips gegevens die een bijdrage kunnen leveren aan goed hondeneigenaarschap. Kijk voor meer informatie op www.bonairegov.com.

KPCN and OLB will warn and fine for loose dogs

Previous press releases have focused on addressing the wide range of dog problems. Following this, starting at the end of this month, efforts will be made to warn and fine owners who let their dog(s) run off-leash without supervision.

Enforcement officers from the OLB and officers from the KPCN are jointly pulling together in addressing the dog problem. Their focus is on encouraging good dog ownership and reducing bite incidents caused by dogs running loose unsupervised. Measures will be implemented based on the current dog ordinance. A fine is $90.

Be prepared

Offer the dog a safe place at home. A well-fenced yard is most ideal. But that does not always work. When capturing the dog, provide a good shaded area, a drinking and feeding bowl within reach and a secure leash.

The information campaign entitled “My Dog, My Responsibility” provides tips that can contribute to good dog ownership. For more information, visit www.bonairegov.com.