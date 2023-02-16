RDK A INFORMÁ CPR KU TA PARA E KOMBERSASHONNAN TOKANTE MANEHO I OPERASHON REFINERIA I BULLENBAAI

Willemstad 15 di Februari 2023 – Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK), durante un reunion ku a tuma lugá djarason 15 di Febrüari, a informá Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR) ku e ta tèrminá e kombersashonnan tokante maneho i operashon di e refineria i Bullenbaai. RdK a informá CPR na mes momentu ku no ta konsiderá CPR komo ‘preferred bidder’ mas den e proseso aki, i konsekuentemente lo no kombersá ku CPR eksklusivamente mas.

E kòntrakt di hur di e tankinan na Bullenbaai dor di CPR entretantu si a keda prolongá i lo kontinuá di akuerdo ku e kòntrakt.

RdK, unabes ta asina leu, lo informá komunidat di e siguiente pasonan ku lo tuma den kuadro di aktivashon di nos refineria.

-FIN-

RDK INFORMS CPR THAT THE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING THE MANAGEMENT AND OPERATIONS OF THE REFINERY AND BULLENBAAI HAVE BEEN CANCELED

Willemstad February 15, 2023- Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK), during a meeting with Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR) that took place on Wednesday February 15th, informed CPR that the negotiations regarding the management and operations of the refinery and Bullenbaai are cancelled. RdK also informed CPR during that meeting that CPR is no longer considered a preferred bidder in this process and thus no longer enjoys that exclusivity.

The lease of the tanks at Bullenbaai by CPR meanwhile has been prolonged and will continue as agreed.

RdK will inform the community regarding its next steps towards reactivating our refinery.