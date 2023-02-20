SERIE di 24 artíkulo tokante un posibel Struktura Estatal Nobo Título di e buki: IN SYNERGIA UNANIMUS KAPÍTULO 24: MIHÓ KU HULANDA Sub-título: Oogklèpnan Hulandes

Nos tin ku korigí e remarke ekspresá den e título. Nos no ta mihó ku Hulanda. Nos ta diferente na un manera ku ta mihó. Awor bo ta komprondé? Por ehèmpel, nos ta chill mihó ku Hulanda!

Oké, nos ta atmití. E chiste ta poko dudoso. Pero, papiando serio awor, nos realmente ta hasi sierto kos mihó ku Hulanda.

Boneiru, por ehèmpel, ta’tin un sistema pa yuda desempleadonan, ofresiendo nan trabou den e asina yamá ‘sistema di rouleer’. Kualkier persona desempleá semper por a pidi gobièrnu pa dun’é trabou pa tres siman kontra pago razonabel. Despues di 3 siman, e mes mester a wak kon pa sobreviví. Miéntras ku e tabata den e sistema, e tabata liber pa kue kualkier djòp, bai piska, hasi loke e kier. Si despues di e 3 siman trahando pa su mes te ainda e no a haña trabou permanente, gobièrnu tabata dun’é trabou pa otro 3 siman, sin hasi niun pregunta.

Anto e ‘rouleerders’ aki tabata hasi trabou serio, por ehèmpel asfaltá kaminda, kap rama kant’i kaminda y diferente otro trabounan públiko ku gobièrnu tin ku hasi anyway. Pues tantu e empleadonan komo gobièrnu tabata benefisiá di e sistema aki pa un kosto mínimo.

Naturalmente, esnan ku no por a traha pa motibunan médiko of sosial, no ta’tin obligashon pa traha den e sistema di rouleer. Nan a risibí ònderstant normal sin obligashon pa traha. Pero tur persona bon di salú ta’tin obligashon pa hasi algu útil pa risibí e ayudo aki di gobièrnu.

Un sistema hustu, basá riba un prinsipio saludabel: ‘Ku sodó na bo frenta lo bo gana bo pan di kada dia’. E tabata simpel, barata, produktivo y liber

Pero bo ta kere ku Hulanda a adoptá e sistema aki dia nan a tuma over asuntunan sosial di Boneiru na 2010? Klaro ku nò. Nan a introdusí e sistema Hulandes, ku en bèrdat ta duna ònderstant na esnan ku mester di dje, pero ku yen kondishon mará na dje, huntu ku un aparato represivo pa sigurá ku tur hende ta tene su mes na regla. Karu, no-produktivo, kitando dignidat di hende y demotivando nan pa buska trabou.

Sabiduria di Hulanda. Lógiko, pasobra kon ta posibel ku algu ku nos hendenan lokal ta hasi aki por ta mihó ku loke nan ta hasi na Hulanda?

Otro ehèmpel di ‘kualkier kos ku abo por, ami por hasi mihó’ tin di aber ku vota ku poder (otro votadó ta vota pa bo durante elekshon).

Komo parti di e dil na 2010, e Lei Elektoral di Boneiru mester a wòrdu inkorporá den e Lei Elektoral di Hulanda. Bon, en prinsipio, no ta problema. Pero e delegashon Hulandes kier a mantené e opshon pa vota via un poder (otro persona ta vota pa bo) manera ta kustumber na Hulanda, miéntras ku e Lei Elektoral di Boneiru NO tabata permití esei.

E polítikonan Boneriano a splika e delegashon Hulandes ku votashon ku poder lo ta un idea masha malu mes. Pasobra e ta duna polítikonan chèns pa kumpra voto hasta mas fásil ku ya ta e kaso kaba. Nan tabata honesto y habrí over di dje. Nan a konta e delegashon Hulandes ku kumpramentu di voto tabata sosodé asina tantu, espesífiko kumpramentu di podernan, ku despues di eksperensia largu y amargo tur partido lokal a disidí di skrap e. Pues nan a roga e delegashon pa no bolbe introdusi’é.

Pero bo ta kere ku e delegashon Hulandes a akseptá e konseho aki? Klaro ku nò. Awor votashon ku poder ta permití atrobe y podernan ta na benta riba merkado atrobe.

Kisas nos tin ku bende nan públikamente ‘bij opbod’?

Sabiduria di Hulanda. Awor, e kontra-argumento ta ku e asuntu aki ta mas bergonsoso pa Boneiru ku pa Hulanda. Y esei ta korekto. Kumpramentu di voto ta totalmente anti-demokrátiko. Pero bo no ta kere ku polítikonan lokal konosé nan propio pueblo mihó ku Hulanda? Nan tabata sa e realidat. Nan a roga. Pero Hulanda no kier a tende.

Último ehèmpel di oogklèp Hulandes. Hulanda a tuma over kuido médiko na 2010. Oké. Danki! Pues awor solamente dòkternan ku kualifikashon haltu registrá den e register médiko na Hulanda por práktika na Boneiru. Dikon esei ta malu? Wèl, dòkternan Latino ta komprondé e poblashon lokal hopi mas mihó ku dòkternan Hulandes. E dòkternan Latino ta trata pashèntnan na un forma totalmente diferente. E poblashon lokal ta konfiá nan mas. Pero nan no mag praktiká na Boneiru mas.

Sin embargo, pa kualkier tratamentu of operashon ku no por wòrdu hasí na Boneiru, pashèntnan ta wòrdu transportá pa Colombia pa haña tratamentu ayanan. Pues e ora ei, di repente, e registro médiko Hulandes di kalidat haltu no ta importante mas. Dikon no kambia lei y permití dòkternan Colombiano pa operá na Boneiru? Hopi mas barata y mihó pa pashèntnan.

Boneiru komo Estado Federal Isleño por korigí e erornan aki y hopi otronan similar.

Boneiru, 12 di febrüari 2023

Na nòmber di Fundashon ‘Golden Meand Society’,

Michiel Bijkerk, presidente

SERIES of 24 articles about a possible New Constitutional Structure

Book title: IN SYNERGIA UNANIMUS

Chapter 24.2: CLOSING REMARKS

Sub-title: What we can do Now

The destruction of the Neth. Antilles was necessary. Unfortunately. But now it’s time to leave the past behind and look ahead. Holland has announced they want to hold another ‘Kingdom Conference’ next year (2023).

They want to talk about the following topics:

“The Kingdom Charter; European Union Law in relation to Kingdom Law; Human Rights; Climate Change, Economic Expansion and Consolidation; Regional/International Cooperation”.

In this series of articles we have made suggestions on all these topics. But the fact that Holland wants to talk now, means they want changes. Well, we also want changes.

So, as a beginning we can do the following three things now :

Aruba, Kòrsou y Boneiru can unite to prepare for this conference. Come together and talk. Support each other, speak with one voice. As soon as we have decided what we want, we contact St. Martin, Saba and Statia. See what they want. Support them also.

This must be the first time that Holland will find itself confronted with a united Caribbean front. Not a hostile front. But an assertive front.

To strengthen our re-found unity, we can agree to internally restore the freedom of movement and residence for Dutch nationals from the other islands. We had this freedom since 1634. The present immigration restrictions are a violation of art. 12 CCPR anyway.

Moreover, each island is now sufficiently strong to be able to absorb an influx from the other islands. It will not pose a serious threat to our labor markets. So, let’s all agree to change our immigration laws and welcome back Dutch national residents from our sister-islands.

We can install a Committee now to prepare a uniform orthography and grammar of Papiamentu. Aruba, Kòrsou y Boneiru are the only Caribbean islands that speak Papiamentu. It is the symbol of our identity. But the fact that there are now 3 differing official spellings, is also a painful symbol of our disunity. It is imperative we stop this. We can unite in synergy now.

A WORD OF SPECIAL THANKS

On 30th of April 2022 Mrs. Laurie Dovale sent me an app. with a picture of a replica of the Coat-of-Arms of the former Neth. Antilles, asking if I wanted it as decoration for our office.

At the time she did not at all know that I had the intention to write these articles. So what made her decide to make the offer?

Clearly, this is more synchronicity.

Changes in our Kingdom constitutional structure are in the air. They are coming. We had better get prepared.

We thank Mrs. Laurie Dovale dearly for this wonderful gift. The replica now forms part of the wall-decoration of our office. We are very happy it is in our possession.

We had wanted to use its image for the front page of this book. But once we had started writing, we knew we needed a completely new image for the front page.

Nevertheless, the replica inspired both the title of this book and the corresponding front page image.

Bonaire, 19 February 2023

On behalf of Foundation ‘Golden Meand Society’ (GMS)

Michiel Bijkerk, president