Sint Maarten brachten de korpschef van het KPCN (dhr. Alwyn Braaf), hoofd BPZ (dhr. Edwin van der Giessen), beleidsadviseur (mw. Jory de Groot), en woordvoerder en communicatieadviseur (mw. Genesis Saragoza) een bezoek aan onze partners bij de KPSM.

Yesterday, during a quick ‘pit stop’ in Sint Maarten, KPCN’s Chief of Police (mr. Alwyn Braaf), Head of BPZ (ms. Edwin van der Giessen), Policy advisor (ms. Jory de Groot), and the spokesperson and communications advisor (ms. Genesis Saragoza) paid a visit to our partners at the KPSM.
The team was warmly received by their Chief of Police and head of the Board of Chiefs of Police, mr. Carl John, head of communications, mr. Josepha, Head of BPZ at KPSM, mr. Gout and Head of the Executive Support Unit, ms. Gijsberta.
We thank KPSM for their hospitality and continuous collaboration with KPCN. Until next time!
Gisteren, tijdens een ‘pitstop’ op Sint Maarten brachten de korpschef van het KPCN (dhr. Alwyn Braaf), hoofd BPZ (dhr. Edwin van der Giessen), beleidsadviseur (mw. Jory de Groot), en woordvoerder en communicatieadviseur (mw. Genesis Saragoza) een bezoek aan onze partners bij de KPSM.
Het team werd hartelijk ontvangen door hun korpschef en hoofd van het College van Korpschefs, dhr. Carl John, hoofd communicatie, dhr. Josepha, Hoofd BPZ bij KPSM, dhr. Gout en Hoofd Ondersteunende Diensten, mw. Gijsberta.
We zijn zeer dankbaar aan het KPSM voor hun gastvrijheid en voortdurende samenwerking met KPCN. Tot de volgende keer!

 

