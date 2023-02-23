Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland – KPCN

Yesterday, the Chief of Police of the KPCN, Mr. Alwyn Braaf, was in Saba to get officially acquainted with colleagues on the island and share his goals and vision for the force in his new role as Chief of Police.

During his visit, Mr. Braaf presented the 2022 crime and traffic figures to employees along with Saba’s Chief BPZ, Mr. Wingrove Baker. During the presentation, colleagues had the opportunity to review the figures and exchange ideas for improvements in the year 2023.

-//-

Gisteren was Dhr. Alwyn Braaf, Korpschef van het KPCN, op Saba om kennis te maken met de collega’s op het eiland en zijn doelene en visie voor het Korps in zijn nieuwe rol met hen te delen.

Tijdens zijn bezoek heeft dhr. Braaf samen met Chef BPZ van Saba, dhr. Wingrove Baker, de criminaliteit- en verkeerscijfers van 2022 aan medewerkers gepresenteerd. Tijdens de presentatie hadden collega’s de gelegenheid om de cijfers te evalueren en ideeën uitwisselen over verbeteringen in het jaar 2023.

-//-

Ayera hefe di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense Sr. Alwyn Braaf tabata na Saba pa sera konosí ku koleganan di e isla i den su ròl nobo, kompartí su meta i vishon ku e tin pa e kuerpo.

Durante su bishita Sr. Braaf huntu ku hefe di e departamentu di polis básiko (BPZ)di Saba, Sr. Wingrove Baker a presentá na kolaboradónan e sifranan di kriminalidat i tráfiko di 2022. Koleganan tabatin e oportunidat durante e presentashon pa evaluá e sifranan i interkambiá di idea tokante mehorashon nan den aña 2023