Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

The Alpha team has arrested two people in connection with two separate drug smuggling cases.

A woman with the initials N.W. (35) was arrested on September 26 for her involvement in a drug-smuggling offense that took place at Princess Juliana International Airport. After being questioned, she was released, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The second suspect with the initials N.C. (34) was arrested on September 28. After being questioned, he was also released, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The Alpha Team is a jointly Multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.

