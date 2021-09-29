NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten The Alpha team has arrested two people in connection with two separate drug smuggling cases.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

The Alpha team has arrested two people in connection with two separate drug smuggling cases.

A woman with the initials N.W. (35) was arrested on September 26 for her involvement in a drug-smuggling offense that took place at Princess Juliana International Airport. After being questioned, she was released, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The second suspect with the initials N.C. (34) was arrested on September 28. After being questioned, he was also released, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The Alpha Team is a jointly Multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.

You May Also Like

HABITANTENAN DI BULLENBAAI TA KEDA KONEKTA RIBA RET DI KORIENTE DI REFINERIA ISLA MIENTRAS  TA PREPARA TRASPASO PA SUMINISTRO PA AQUALECTRA

REDAKSHON 0

Entrante djaluna, 12 di aprel 2021 tur persona ku mester risibí nan di dos bakuna di Pfizer mester akudí riba e fecha di nan sita na Marine Basis Parera

REDAKSHON 0

Minister di bishita na Prinses Margriet School

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: