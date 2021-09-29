Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Traffic Department investigating Nisbeth Road traffic collision

On September 28th, 2021 at approximately 10:00am, Police Central Dispatch was notified of a traffic accident on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road near GEBE. Several police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location.

From the preliminary investigation, it appears that a cream-colored ATV with license plate P-6153 had overtaken several cars on Nisbeth Road heading in the direction of the traffic lights. At the same time, a motorist on-road allowed a red Toyota Yaris with license plate P-9555 an opportunity to exit from H. Beaujon Alley. It was at this place where the accident took place.

The ATV driver suffered scrapes to his left leg and a sprained little finger in the accident. He was attended to at the scene by the ambulance personnel. Further investigation into this accident is ongoing.

