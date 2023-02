Djaweps último durante un seminario tokante ‘Cybersecurity’ organisá pa Maduro & Curiels Bank Bonaire N.V. , e unidat di krimen sibernétiko (Cyber Crime Unit) di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN) a duna un presentashon na diferente kompania ku ta kliente di e banko.

Last Thursday, during a seminar on cyber security organized by Maduro & Curiel’s Bank Bonaire NV, the Cyber Crime Unit of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) gave a presentation to various companies that are clients of the bank.

Extensive explanation was given about the different forms of cybercrime and those present were made aware that there are also cybercrime cases on Bonaire. Because cybercrime can have big consequences for a company, the visitors of the seminar received some tips and advice with which they can protect themselves against cyber-attacks such as; using different passwords, 2-factor authentication, installing updates in a timely manner and regularly checking your accounts for suspicious or unknown contacts.