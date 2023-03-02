March 2, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Government of Sint Maarten **Prime Minister pledges support of NGOs**

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten— on Friday, February 24, Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Ms. Silveria Jacobs attended and spoke a few words of introduction at the commencement of the three-day NPOwer Conference.
Following a moving message from His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly, keynote speaker, Dr. Bonnie Benesh, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of the Think To DO Institute, gave an inspiring speech on the importance of NGOs and the roles of connectivity and inspiration.
In her speech, Prime Minister Jacobs referred to NGOs as the circulatory system to the role of head that the Government plays in community building. Following her address to the NGO’s, the Prime Minister pledged to support the organizations by offering her services speaking at requested engagements and an informational exchange.
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Famianan di detenidonan ta risibí Pakete di Voedselbank Curaçao

REDAKSHON 0

Konmemorashon i reflekshon víktima di e matansa di 20 Aprel 1942

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: Siman di Buki di Mucha tras di lomba: LESAMENTO TA HABRI UN MUNDO GRANDI PA NAN Y POR TA UN FUENTE DI INSPIRACION Y AVENTURA PA NAN

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: