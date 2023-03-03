Resultado resultado wega Kòrsou VS Jamaica
E Selekshon di Kòrsou patrosiná pa MCB I FDOK awe djaweps a hunga nan di 2 wega di e torneo klasifikatorio di ECASC kontra su similar di Jamaica.
Rishelle Van Gennep a tuma riba su mes e enkargo riba picher pa e selekshon di Kòrsou
Rishele a bai e ruta kompletu pa Kòrsou a gana ku skore di 11 pa 0 di Jamaica.
Rishelle no a permití nada na e ekipo di Jamaica, solamente 3 flyout nan a logra bati tur sobra tabata strike-out.
Na bate Anais Piar i Joanna Benita a bati di 3-2
Deidra Da Costa Gomez , Ashanty Alexandre i Suheidy Faneyt a impuga 2 kareda kada unu.
E siguiente wega di Kòrsou ta mayan djabièrnè kontra e ekipo di kas US Virgin Islands
E wega aki lo 8or di anochi.
Awor aki Kòrsou su posishon ta 2 gana 0 pèrdí.
Edward Martis
Presidente
