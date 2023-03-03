March 3, 2023
DEPORTE 

Resultado resultado wega Kòrsou VS Jamaica

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

E Selekshon di Kòrsou patrosiná pa MCB I FDOK awe djaweps a hunga nan di 2 wega di e torneo klasifikatorio di ECASC kontra su similar di Jamaica.

 

Rishelle Van Gennep a tuma riba su  mes e enkargo riba picher pa e selekshon di Kòrsou

Rishele a bai e ruta kompletu pa Kòrsou a gana ku skore di 11 pa 0 di Jamaica.

Rishelle no a permití nada na e ekipo di Jamaica,  solamente 3 flyout nan a logra bati tur sobra tabata strike-out.

Na bate Anais Piar i Joanna Benita a bati di 3-2

Deidra Da Costa Gomez , Ashanty Alexandre i Suheidy Faneyt a impuga 2 kareda kada unu.

 

E siguiente wega di Kòrsou ta mayan djabièrnè kontra e ekipo di kas US Virgin Islands

E wega aki lo 8or di anochi.

 

Awor aki Kòrsou su posishon ta 2 gana 0 pèrdí.

 

Edward Martis

Presidente

 

