Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **
Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Silveria Jacobs wishes to thank the @learning_unlimited_school for hosting her as a judge at this morning’s science fair.
“I would like to commend the young people who took their time to present their work to me today. Their continued efforts toward enriching themselves and driving the pursuit of education is what is needed for the development of our future generations.” said the Prime Minister.
