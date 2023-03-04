March 4, 2023
Ministry of Health, Environment & Nature Curacao Changing Perspectives: Let’s Talk About Obesity

Obesity is on the rise globally and efforts to address it are challenging due to misconceptions about obesity and the role it plays in a person’s health.
Help us harness the power of conversation and stories this World Obesity Day. Together we can correct misconceptions surrounding obesity, acknowledge its complexities, and take effective, collective action. Because when we all talk, debate and share, we can shift norms and transform health outcomes for everybody. This isn’t going to be easy. But difficult conversations help us to influence and mobilise policy initiatives; to upend misconceptions; to turn words into action.
