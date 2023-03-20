St. Maarten present at IMM and ITB Conferences in Germany

Philipsburg – Representatives from the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau recently attended two conferences in Germany, TravMedia´s International Media Marketplace (IMM) and ITB (Internationale Tourismus-Börse) Berlin.

The purpose of attending these conferences is to meet with trade partners to discuss potential collaboration where it concerns promoting St. Maarten in existing and emerging markets.

The first conference attended, IMM is the leading global networking event connecting the travel industry with top journalists, editors, influencers and broadcasters.

St. Maarten representatives were able to meet with journalists and publishers from Germany, Switzerland and Austria representing food, travel and lifestyle magazines. Having a featured story in top publications ensures the destination is promoted in a cost-effective yet inspiring manner further increasing the brand awareness of the destination in markets where little is known of St. Maarten.

St. Maarten was also present at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade show where global tourism partners meet to conduct business. The companies represented at ITB include hotels, tourist boards, tour operators, system providers, and airlines.

At ITB Berlin, representatives of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau were able to meet with key industry partners. Meetings were held with German, Dutch and Swiss Tour Operators, Travel Agencies, Publishers, Influencers and OTAs discussing new and existing business.

“IMM and ITB offered us the opportunity to meet new business partners as well as re-connect with existing partners. The German speaking market including countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Austria are viable markets for St. Maarten in terms of diversifying our tourism stay over arrivals, mitigating, and attracting higher disposable income earners from these countries. We have been paying keen attention to these markets as we see an increase in arrivals. Despite the recession fears, travelers are seeking to travel and spend money on a vacation. They are looking to the Caribbean and our goal is to ensure St. Maarten is on their radar,” Gianira Arrindell, Marketing Director.