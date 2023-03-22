Financieel economische criminaliteit wordt stevig aangepakt door specialistisch FINEC team KPCN

E tim spesialisá FINEC di KPCN ta atendé kriminalidat finansiero ekonómiko ku man duru

Kriminalidat finansiero ekonómiko ta un problema sosial serio. E ta daña konfiansa entre siudadano, empresa i gobièrnu. Na 2022 a lanta e tim di Kriminalidat Finansiero Ekonómiko (FINEC) den KPCN pa inisiá e bataya kontra e tipo di kriminalidat aki. Asina tin vários investigashon penal andando tokante entre otro labamentu di plaka, froude i malversashon. Banda di esaki FINEC ta duna sosten aktivo den kasonan di reshèrshi regular di e otro departamentunan di reshèrshi di KPCN.

Tambe FINEC ta desaroyá instrumento di reshèrshi pa análisis di informashon finansiero. Den kolaborashon ku Polis Hulandes FINEC a desaroyá un instrumento pa analisá transakshon di banko tambe. Den esaki tabatin kolaborashon estrecho ku MCB, RBC i Banco di Caribe. Aworakí ta posibel pa por buska entre un gran kantidat di transakshon bankario, esaki ta kontribuí na investigashon finansiero bon i sólido.

Kriminalidat finansiero mayoria biaha ta tuma lugá skondí. P’esei FINEC tin un punto di bista aktivo i ku enfoke eksterno pa asina yega na investigashonnan nobo. FINEC ta analisá un kantidat di señal sospechoso ku por ehèmpel banko, notario, konsehero i abogado a mèldu. Esaki ta kondusí na investigashonnan nobo i un komprenshon mas a fondo di e paisahe di kriminalidat finansiero den Hulanda Karibense.

Kriminalidat finansiero ta manifestá su mes den un kantidat di forma. Ehèmpel di esaki ta tur tipo di froude, pero tambe labamentu di plaka ku a gana di forma kriminal. Ora ta trata di froude ta daña e konfiansa entre e malechor i e víktima. Hopi biaha e kiebro di konfiansa ta sigui mas aleu i ta alkansá empresa òf institushonnan sosial ku tin komo meta protehá e siudadano.

Ora ta trata di labamentu di plaka un víktima ta ménos komun, pero e konsekuensianan sigur no ta ménos tangibel. Por ehèmpel un persona ta kumpra propiedat pa hür, ku sèn ku el a gana di forma kriminal. Esaki ta limitá e chèns di hende komun ku ta buska un kas pa biba. Meskos ta konta pa invershon di plaka kriminal den bar i hotèl. E ora ei empresario legítimo tin un desbentaha di konkurensia kompará ku e negoshi di kriminal ku ta laba plaka.

E tim di FINEC di KPCN formativamente ta konsistí di dos reshèrshi finansiero fultaim. E tres añanan benidero koleganan di FIOD (Fiscale Inlichtingen en Opsporingsdienst) i di Polis Nashonal di Hulanda Oropeo lo bin reforsá e tim aki tantu ku kapasidat di inteligensia komo kapasidat di trabou di reshèrshi. Ademas tin kolaborashon intensivo ta tumando lugá ku e ‘Financial Intelligence Unit’ (FIU) i e meta ta pa yega na un tim spesialisá, independiente i kompletu di FINEC den KPCN.

Si bo mes nota señal di kriminalidat finansiero ekonómiko, e ora ei por mèldu esaki, durante dia di trabou, via number di telefòn 715 8000 i puntra pa e departamento di FINEC. Tambe por mèldu via di nos liña di tep anónimo 9310 òf via meil na politie@politiecn.com. Asina huntu nos ta hasi Halando Karibense mas seif.

Financial economic crime is tackled firmly by the specialist FINEC team of KPCN

Financial economic crime is a serious social problem. It damages trust between citizens, businesses and the government. Within the KPCN, the Financial Economic Crime team (“FINEC”) was set up in 2022 to combat this form of crime. For example, various criminal investigations are underway against money laundering, fraud and embezzlement, among other things. In addition, FINEC provides active support in regular investigations of other KPCN investigation departments.

FINEC also develops investigative tools for the analysis of financial data. In collaboration with the Dutch Police, FINEC has developed an analysis tool for bank transactions. There was close cooperation with MCB, RBC and Banco di Caribe. It is now possible to make large amounts of bank transactions searchable, which contributes to good and sound financial research.

Financial crime often takes place under the radar. That is why FINEC has an active, externally oriented institution in order to arrive at new criminal investigations. FINEC analyzes a multitude of suspicious signals reported by, for example banks, civil-law notaries, advisers and lawyers. This leads to new investigative cases and a deeper understanding of the financial crime landscape in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Financial crime manifests itself in a multitude of forms. Examples include all kinds of fraud, but also the laundering of criminally earned money. Fraud damages the trust between the perpetrator and the victim. The breach of trust often extends further to companies or social institutions that have the task of protecting citizens.

With money laundering, the victimization is less immediately visible, but the consequences are certainly no less tangible. For example, someone purchases real estate for rent with his criminally earned money. This limits the opportunities for ordinary people looking for a place to live. The same applies to investments of criminal money in bars and hotels. Then legitimate entrepreneurs have a direct competitive disadvantage compared to the companies of money laundering criminals.

Formatively, the KPCN FINEC team consists of two full-time financial investigators. Over the next three years, colleagues from the Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD, In Dutch: Fiscale Inlichtingen en Opsporingsdienst) and the National Police from the European Netherlands will strengthen this team in terms of both intelligence and investigation capacity. There is also intensive cooperation with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the aim is to create an independent and fully-fledged specialist FINEC team within the KPCN.

If you have any indications of financial economic crime, you can report this by telephone during working days on 715 8000 and ask for the FINEC department. Furthermore, reports can also be made via our anonymous tip line 9310 or via email at politie@politiecn.com. This is how we make the Caribbean Netherlands safer together.

Financieel economische criminaliteit wordt stevig aangepakt door specialistisch FINEC team KPCN

Financieel economische criminaliteit is een ernstig maatschappelijk probleem. Het schaadt het vertrouwen tussen burgers, ondernemingen en de overheid. Binnen het KPCN is in 2022 het Financieel Economische Criminaliteits-team opgericht (“FINEC”) om de strijd aan te gaan tegen deze vorm van criminaliteit. Zo lopen er verschillende strafrechtelijke onderzoeken tegen onder andere witwassen, fraude en verduistering. Daarnaast geeft FINEC actieve ondersteuning in reguliere opsporingsonderzoeken van andere KPCN-opsporingsafdelingen.

FINEC ontwikkelt ook recherchetools voor de analyse van financiële gegevens. In samenwerking met Politie Nederland heeft FINEC een analyse tool voor banktransacties ontwikkeld. Daarbij was nauwe samenwerking met MCB, RBC en Banco di Caribe. Nu is het mogelijk om grote hoeveelheden bankmutaties doorzoekbaar te maken, dit draagt bij aan een goed en degelijk financieel onderzoek.

Financiële criminaliteit vindt veelal onder de radar plaats. Daarom heeft FINEC een actieve, extern gerichte instelling om zo tot nieuwe opsporingsonderzoeken te komen. FINEC analyseert een veelheid aan verdachte signalen die gemeld zijn door bijvoorbeeld banken, notarissen, adviseurs en advocaten. Dit leidt tot nieuwe opsporingszaken en een diepgaander begrip van het financiële criminaliteitslandschap in Caribisch Nederland.

Financiële criminaliteit manifesteert zich in een veelheid van vormen. Voorbeelden hiervan zijn allerlei soorten fraude maar ook het witwassen van crimineel verdiend geld. Bij fraude wordt het vertrouwen tussen de dader en het slachtoffer geschaad. Vaak reikt de vertrouwensbreuk verder naar ondernemingen of maatschappelijke instituties die de taak hebben om burgers te beschermen.

Bij witwassen is het slachtofferschap minder direct zichtbaar, maar de gevolgen zijn zeker niet minder voelbaar. Bijvoorbeeld iemand schaft met zijn crimineel verdiende geld vastgoed aan voor de verhuur. Dit beperkt de kansen voor gewone mensen die op zoek zijn naar een woonhuis. Hetzelfde geldt voor investeringen van crimineel geld in bars en hotels. Dan hebben legitieme ondernemers direct een concurrentienadeel ten opzichte van de bedrijven van witwassende criminelen.

Het KPCN FINEC-team bestaat formatief uit twee fulltime financieel rechercheurs. De komende drie jaar komen collega’s vanuit de FIOD (Fiscale Inlichtingen en Opsporingsdienst) en van de Nationale Politie uit Europees Nederland dit team versterken op zowel de intelligence- als de opsporingscapaciteit. Tevens vindt er intensieve samenwerking met de Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) plaats en het doel is om te komen tot een zelfstandig en volwaardig specialistisch team FINEC te komen binnen het KPCN.

Mocht u zelf signalen hebben van financieel economische criminaliteit, dan kunt u dit, tijdens werkdagen, telefonisch melden via 715 8000 en vragen naar de afdeling FINEC. Verder kunnen meldingen ook gedaan worden via ons anonieme tip lijn 9310 of via mail op politie@politiecn.com. Zo maken we Caribisch Nederland samen veiliger.