Government of Sint Maarten ** Minister of VROMI – Egbert J. Doran **
Minister Doran is currently attending the official opening of the United Nations water conference. In remarks made at the opening breakfast, Minister Doran emphasized the need for bigger countries to realize that any negative impact from lack of action to protect the world’s water would be felt more by smaller territories. He implored them to do all they can to help such smaller developing states protect themselves as well.
Stay tuned and like this page for more updates on this event and other news coming from the Ministry of VROMI
** In the picture **
Mr. Egbert Doran, Minister of Public Housing, Physical Planning, Environment and Infrastructure
Ms. Evelyn Wever-Croes, Prime Minister Aruba
Ms. Liesje Schreinemacher, Dutch Minister for Foreign trade and Development
Mr. Markus Harbers, Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management
Mr. Ursell Arends, Minister of Transport, Integrity, Nature and Senior Affairs of Aruba
You must log in to post a comment.