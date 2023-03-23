Government of Sint Maarten ** The road resurfacing on Bush Road is currently being completed with the road markings **

As is customary, road markings must be placed at minimum 4-6 weeks after road resurfacing takes place. This is to allow the asphalt to cure properly. If the asphalt is fresh and paint is applied, the paint will be sucked into the asphalt leaving a less desirable finish.

A big thank you to the residents in the area for being patient with all diversions and road closures to enable this work to take place.

