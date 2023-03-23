March 23, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Government of Sint Maarten ** The road resurfacing on Bush Road is currently being completed with the road markings **

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

As is customary, road markings must be placed at minimum 4-6 weeks after road resurfacing takes place. This is to allow the asphalt to cure properly. If the asphalt is fresh and paint is applied, the paint will be sucked into the asphalt leaving a less desirable finish.
A big thank you to the residents in the area for being patient with all diversions and road closures to enable this work to take place.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Resultado di Kompetensia di Pintura di TCB / Resultaten van TCB-tekenwedstrijd / Results of TCB Drawing Competition

REDAKSHON 0

Entrante djabièrnè, 1 di òktober 2021, por solamente ‘swipe’ pa hasi pago na lokèt di Ontvanger. Lo no aseptá sèn kèsh, ni chèk mas.

REDAKSHON 0

Gabinete Wever-Croes 𝗥𝗘𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗔𝗡 𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗜 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗔 𝗖𝗨 𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗭𝗨𝗘𝗟𝗔 𝗧𝗔 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗨𝗜

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: