Kòrsou i Ajax ta ekstendé kolaborashon

WILLEMSTAD- 29 di mart 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) i AFC Ajax a ekstendé nan kolaborashon te ku e temporada di 2023-2024. For di 2020 Kòrsou ta partner ofisial di Ajax i e logo di Kòrsou ta visibel riba e manga di e kamisa di unifòrm di Ajax durante tur partido ofisial di Eredivisie, KNVB Beker i kompetensianan di futbòl Europeo. Tambe Kòrsou ta keda visibel den i rondó di e stadion i den e kontenido riba e kanalnan di Ajax.

Menno Geelen, direktor komersial di Ajax a bisa: “Despues ku nos a bishitá Kòrsou ku henter e selekshon na final di e temporada anterior, a sali na kla un biaha mas kon fuerte nos kolaborashon a bira den e último añanan. Ademas e hungadónan i e staf por a eksperensiá pa nan mes kon bunita e isla ta i kon hospitalario e hendenan ta. Nos a mira e popularidat di Kòrsou oumentá i ta bon pa mira ku turismo na Kòrsou ta sigui krese. Nos ta kontentu di por kontribuí na e desaroyo akí durante e temporada benidero tambe.”

Muryad de Bruin, direktor di CTB, a duna di konosé: “Turismo ta un pilá ekonómiko importante pa Kòrsou. Nos ta risibí bishitante di Europa, Sur Amérika, Karibe i Norte Amérika. E alkanse grandi i internashonal di Ajax a yuda mehorá e visibilidat di Kòrsou den tur e merkadonan akí e último añanan, spesialmente debí ku nos logo ta riba e manga di e unifòrm di Ajax durante e kompetensianan Europeo. Nos ta sigui ku e kolaborashon akí ku masha plaser. Ademas nos ta ansioso pa risibí un otro delegashon mas di Ajax riba nos isla na yüni próksimo. E biaha akí ta Ajax Legends lo bishitá nos bunita isla pa un programa deportivo.”

Curaçao en Ajax verlengen samenwerking

WILLEMSTAD- 29 maart 2023 – Curaçao Tourist Board en AFC Ajax hebben de samenwerking verlengd tot en met het seizoen 2023-2024. Curaçao is sinds 2020 Official Partner van Ajax en het logo is zichtbaar op de mouw van het Ajax wedstrijdshirt tijdens alle officiële wedstrijden in de Eredivisie, KNVB Beker en Europees voetbal. Ook blijft Curacao zichtbaar in en rond het stadion en in content op de kanalen van Ajax.

Menno Geelen, commercieel directeur Ajax: “Toen we na afloop van het vorige seizoen met de gehele selectie Curaçao bezochten, werd nog eens duidelijk hoe sterk ons partnership de afgelopen jaren is geworden. Ook hebben we de spelers en staf zelf kunnen ervaren hoe mooi het eiland is en hoe gastvrij de mensen zijn. We hebben de bekendheid Curaçao zien toenemen en het is goed om te zien dat het toerisme op Curaçao blijft groeien. We zijn blij dat we daar ook komend seizoen ons steentje aan kunnen bijdragen.”

Muryad de Bruin, Managing Director Curaçao Tourist Board: “Toerisme is een belangrijke economische pijler voor Curaçao. We ontvangen bezoekers vanuit Europa, Zuid-Amerika, het Caribisch gebied en Noord Amerika. Het grote internationale bereik van Ajax heeft de afgelopen jaren bijgedragen aan de zichtbaarheid in al deze markten, zeker ook door ons logo op de wedstrijdshirts tijdens de Europese wedstrijden. Deze samenwerking zetten we met veel plezier door. Ook kijken we er naar uit om dit jaar in juni weer een delegatie van Ajax op het eiland te ontvangen. Deze keer zijn het de Ajax Legends die ons mooie eiland zullen bezoeken voor een sportief programma.”

Curaçao and Ajax extend their collaboration

WILLEMSTAD- March 29, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and AFC Ajax have extended their collaboration through the 2023-2024 season. Curaçao has been an Official Partner of Ajax since 2020 and the Curaçao logo is visible on the sleeve of the Ajax shirts during all official matches of the Premier League (‘Eredivisie’), KNVB Cup and European soccer competitions. Curaçao will also remain visible in and around the stadium and in the content on Ajax’s channels.

Menno Geelen, commercial director of Ajax said: “When we visited Curaçao with the whole selection after last season, it became clear once again how strong our partnership has become in recent years. The players and staff were also able to experience for themselves how beautiful the island is and how hospitable the people are. We have seen the awareness of Curaçao increase and it is good to see that tourism on Curaçao continues to grow. We are happy to be able to contribute to that development during the next season as well.”

Muryad de Bruin, Managing Director of CTB stated: “Tourism is an important economic pillar for Curaçao. We receive visitors from Europe, South America, the Caribbean and North America. The large international reach of Ajax has contributed to the visibility of Curaçao in all these markets in recent years, especially through our logo on the Ajax shirts during European matches. We are delighted to continue with this partnership. We are also looking forward to welcoming another Ajax delegation to the island this June. This time it will be the Ajax Legends who will visit our beautiful island for a sports program.”