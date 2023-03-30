Sera konosí ku polisnan di bario den bario

Entrante promé di febrüari tin un repartishon nobo di polisnan di bario di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense na Boneiru. Kada tantu tempu ta hasi un kambio den barionan pa asina e polis di bario por sera konosí ku e barionan ku ta kai bou di kada un di nan, nan habitantenan i tambe nan desafionan pa asina por yuda tuma akshon kaminda i na momentu ku ta nesesario. Na Sint Eustatius un polis di bario a bini aserka i na Saba el a keda meskos.

P’esei for di e siman aki a start ku un kampaña pa informá komunidat tokante e polis di bario, pero pa informá tambe tokante entre otro, e tareanan di e polis di bario i den kua situashon i kon bo por drenta den kontakto ku nan. E polisnan di bario ta bai profilá na mes individualmente pa asina nan ta mihó konosí i visibel den nan área di trabou.

Pa siman ta toka turno na e polis di bario den e sekuensia manera preskribí den e lista aki bou. Tira un bista riba e página di Facebook: Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland i skucha radio emisoranan pa mas informashon.

Fransiscus Nous/Dwayne Lindo Sint Eustatius

Ronald Schleper Playa

Claudette Raphaela Tera Kòrá

Edson Frans Rincon

Irvin Anthonij Nort Saliña

Eugene Granviel Amboina

Victoriano Statie Antriol

Victoria Melaan Saba

Ku polis di bario, Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense kier duna abo komo siudadano di bo bario e sintimentu di siguridat i trankilidat pa biba. E polis di bario ke ta mas serka di bo, ke yuda pensa ku bo i ke ta atento pa kualke situashon ku por surgi. Mas presensia di polis den bario ta aportá na un mihó komunidat i un mihó isla.

Pa mas informashon tokante polis di bario bishitá http://www.politiecn.com.

Introducing the Community Officer in the neighbourhoods

As of February 1st , there is a new distribution of the Community Officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force on Bonaire. Every so often the districts rotate so that the Community Officer gets to know the different districts that fall under each of them, their residents and the different challenges in order to be able to jump in when and where needed. A community police officer has been added on St. Eustatius and it remains unchanged on Saba.

Starting this week, therefore, a campaign has been launched to inform the population about the Community Officer, but also to inform about, among other things, the duties of the Community Officer and in what cases and how to contact them. The Community Officer are also going to profile themselves individually so that they are better known and more visible to their area of operation.

Each week it is the turn of a Community Officer in the order shown in the list below. Take a look on the Facebook page: Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland and tune in to the radio stations for more information.

Fransiscus Nous/Dwayne Lindo St. Eustatius

Ronald Schleper Playa

Claudette Raphaela Tera Kòrá

Edson Frans Rincon

Irvin Anthonij Nort Saliña

Victoriano Statie Antriol

Victoria Melaan Saba

With the Community Officer, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force wants to give you as a resident of your neighbourhood a sense of security and peace of mind. The Community Officer want to be closer to you, to think with you and to be attentive to situations that may arise. More Community Officer presence contributes to a better society and a better island.

Go to http://www.politiecn.com for more information about the Community Officer.