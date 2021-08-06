CHATA & CTB ta krea plataforma pa sektor di buseo ku e meta pa desaroyo sostenibel pa e sektor / CHATA & CTB create a platform for Dive Sector With the aim to realize sustainable development for the Dive Sector

CHATA & CTB ta krea plataforma pa sektor di buseo

ku e meta pa desaroyo sostenibel pa e sektor

Willemstad, 6 di ougùstùs 2021 – Ayera CHATA huntu ku Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a organisá un seshon estilo World Café pa e CHATA Dive Task Force. E seshon a tuma lugá na miembro di CHATA, Avila Beach Hotel. Partisipantenan tabata miembronan buseo di CHATA: Bahia Diving, Goby Divers, CURious2Dive, Scuba Lodge Dive Center Pietermaai, Blue Bay Diving, Coral Divers. Pa un diskushon balansá, otro skolnan di buseo auditá ku no ta miembro di CHATA tambe a keda invitá.

Propósito di e seshon tabata pa skucha pensamentu i risibí input di e sektor di buseo riba e puntonan di mas importante ku nan mester pa un desaroyo sostenibel di e produkto turistiko en kuestion. E diskushon a keda fasilitá pa sr. Elton Villareal di Trinity Inc. i e tópikonan tabata: konservashon, regulashon, lei i impuesto.

E sektor di buseo klaramente mester di sosten i atenshon mirando e gran potenshal ku nan tin pa industria di turismo i tambe komo ku nan ta un di e sub-sektornan ku mas a keda afektá pa COVID-19. E seshon tabata e promé paso pa un rekuperashon mas sostenibel i desaroyo di e sektor di buseo riba nos isla. Ku e informashon atkerí durante e seshon aki, CHATA, CTB i e sektor di buseo tin un mihó komprondementu di e nesesidatnan aktual, idea i oportunidatnan. E konklushonnan ku metanan tangibel i prekupashonnan ku a sali for di e seshon lo keda presentá pronto na Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko.

CHATA ta kontentu di por sigui traha huntu ku su miembro i partnernan pa realisá un desaroyo sostenibel i tambe rekuperashon di sektor di turismo den su totalidat

CHATA & CTB create a platform for Dive Sector

With the aim to realize sustainable development for the Dive Sector

Willemstad, August 6, 2021 – Yesterday, CHATA, together with the Curaçao Tourist Board, organized a World Café concept session for the CHATA Dive Task Force. The discussion took place at CHATA Member, Avila Beach Hotel and was joined by CHATA Dive members Bahia Diving, Goby Divers, CURious2Dive, Scuba Lodge Dive Center Pietermaai, Blue Bay Diving, Coral Divers. In order to have a balanced discussion, also other audited non-CHATA members were invited, including Scubaçao Diving Adventures and Curaçao Divers.

The purpose of the World Café Session was to receive thoughts and input from the Dive sector on the most important topics they need for sustainable development of this tourism product. The discussion was facilitated by Mr. Elton Villarreal from Trinity Inc. and the topics that were discussed were: Conservation, Regulation, Legislation and Taxation.

The Dive sector is in need of support and clear attention, as they have much potential for the tourism industry and also were one of the sub-sectors that was affected heavily due to COVID-19. This discussion was the first step to moving forward on the road to a more sustainable recovery and development of the Dive tourism sector on our island. With the information gathered in the meeting, CHATA, CTB and the Dive sector have a better understanding of current needs, ideas, and opportunities. The findings with tangible goals and concerns that came out of this session, will be presented soonest to the Ministry of Economic Development.

CHATA looks forward to continue working together with its members and partners to realize a sustainable development and recovery of the Tourism sector as a whole.

