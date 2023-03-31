March 31, 2023
GOBIERNU 

Government of Sint Maarten ** Fire department personnel visit Sister Borgia Primary School **

REDAKSHON
GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Fire Department personnel on Tuesday, March 28 visited the Sister Borgia Primary School in Philipsburg where they assisted pupils with different assignments during the morning hours.
The visit to the school is part of the Fire Departments Fire Fighter’s Week community activities which has been organized by the St. Maarten Fire Fighters Foundation.
Fire Fighters Week is taking place from March 25 to March 31.
The Fire Department falls under the Ministry of General Affairs.
PHOTO CAPTION: Pupils of Sister Borgia Primary School and Fire Fighter personnel.
