April 2, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Government of Sint Maarten ** “Be Aware… Connect With Care: What Parents Should Know About Internet Safety” **

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

PHILIPSBURG – The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is organizing an interactive and informative workshop entitled “Be Aware, Connect with Care: What Parents Should Know About Internet Safety.”
This presentation will help persons to “think before they click,” educate and empower parents, teachers, and the public via an open discussion on the benefits and consequences of internet use amongst youth and how it impacts the individual and family.
The general-public, especially parents of primary and secondary school going children, are invited to attend. Teachers, community leaders and other interested persons are encouraged as well to come out to this forum which will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the University of St. Martin from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.
For more information, contact the Student Support Services Division at 543-1235 or email studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org.
The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools. These services consist of psychological services, counseling services, social work services, speech language pathology services and educational diagnostic services. SSSD also provides career services to students, parent education/information sessions and parent support group.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Gobièrnu di Boneiru finansiá kursonan kompletu na Fundashon FORMA

REDAKSHON 0

Werkbezoek Minister SOAW met een tripartiete delegatie

REDAKSHON 0

Djaweps 5 di ougùstùs, pa 11:30’or di mainta, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta tene un Konferensha di Prensa pa informá riba “Último desaroyonan di COVID-19 na Kòrsou”.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: