April 2, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Rodolphe Samuel, welcomed the Sint Maarten national football team back home at the Juliana airport on Thursday, March 30th.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Rodolphe Samuel, welcomed the Sint Maarten national football team back home at the Juliana airport on Thursday, March 30th.
The team returned victorious after their dramatic final matchday win over the US Virgin Islands 2-1 in a must-win match to claim first place in the group in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League.
The Minister expressed his excitement and pride in the team’s impressive performance and congratulated them on their achievement. He emphasized the importance of sports in promoting national unity, fostering a sense of pride and providing opportunities for young people to develop their skills and talents.
With the result, Team Sint Maarten earns both a promotion to League B and a spot in the first-ever 2023 Gold Cup Prelims, which is a historic moment for the island.
The Minister thanked the players, coaches, and staff for their hard work and dedication, and wished them all the best as they prepare for the upcoming tournaments. He also urged the community to rally behind the team and support them as they represent the island on the international stage.

 

Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Rodolphe Samuel, welcomed the Sint Maarten national football team back home at the Juliana airport on Thursday, March 30th. The team returned victorious after their dramatic final matchday win over the US Virgin Islands 2-1 in a must-win match to claim first place in the group in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League.

 

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Government of Sint Maarten

REDAKSHON 0

Update Maritieme Autoriteit Curacao inzake mogelijke olievervuiling op zee

REDAKSHON 0

𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗨𝗥𝗢 𝗧𝗔 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔 𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗔 𝗘 𝗗𝗜 𝗗𝗢𝗦 𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗨𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗢 𝗖𝗨 ‘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦’ 𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗔 𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗣𝗜𝗖𝗢 𝗗𝗜 𝗦𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗗 𝗡𝗔 𝗔𝗥𝗨𝗕𝗔

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: