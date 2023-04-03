BOXING APRIL 1ST

Saturday April 1st 2023 Boca Boxing Club organized a boxing event in SDK under the auspices of the Curacao Boxing Association (CuraBox).

The victories went to Giendrik Tremus (Boca Boxing Club), Quinlan Winterdal (Baas Sports), Max Christiaans (Showtime/AA Boxing), Rayen Guanipa (Baas Sports), Jady Gogulski (Pro-Fit), Raychendell Bakboord (Supreme Boxing Centre) and Fabian Williams (Supreme Boxing Centre). But praise for all participating boxers from Curacao and Aruba this evening, because there were all balanced bouts.