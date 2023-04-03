April 3, 2023
NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Impound Three Scooters in Traffic Control on A.J. C Brouwers Road

Police Impound Three Scooters in Traffic Control on A.J. C Brouwers Road

 

In an effort to improve road safety, police of Sint-Maarten conducted a traffic control operation targeting reckless scooter and motorcycle riders on the A.J.C Brouwers Road on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.

 

During the operation, three minor boys on scooters attempted to evade the police blockade After a brief pursuit, the police were able to apprehend the riders and impound their vehicles.

 

This operation was conducted to address the increasing number of reckless scooter and motorcycle riders who put other drivers and pedestrians at risk The police  of Sint Maarten  urge all riders to obey traffic laws and ride responsibly to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.”

 

It is important that parents speak to their children  about the dangers of reckless driving/riding and the following traffic laws and also their behavior in traffic.

 

The three boys who had their scooters impounded will be facing consequences for their actions.  The police hopes that these operation will serve as a reminder to all riders to prioritize safety and obey traffic laws.

 

