A REUNI CU RAAD VAN STATE PA ACTUALISANAN RIBA DIFERENTE PROCESO IMPORTANTE ANDANDO NA ARUBA
Premier Evelyn Wever – Croes:
A REUNI CU RAAD VAN STATE PA ACTUALISANAN RIBA DIFERENTE PROCESO IMPORTANTE ANDANDO NA ARUBA
ORANJESTAD – Prome Minister Evelyn Wever – Croes durante su bishita na Hulanda a reuni cu vicevoorziter di Raad van State (RvS) sr. Thom de Graaf y tambe miembro di RvS pa Aruba sra. Milly Schwengle. Durante e reunionnan a toca diferente tema entre otro: Onderlinge Regeling y Toezicht di Rijkswet.
RvS ta e organo cu ta duna conseho na Gobierno di Hulanda, como un di e organonan di nivel di mas halto. Ademas, nan ta atende temanan cu ta toca Aruba, Corsou y Sint Maarten. Considerando e rol di RvS, semper e ta importante pa tin contacto y reuni cu nan, Prome Minister expresa.
Prome Minister a splica cu durante e reunionnan, a toca diferente tema, entre otro e Onderlinge Regeling. RvS a duna conseho bastante negativo riba e COHO, y aworaki nan tambe ta contento di mira cu a bin un solucion den forma di e Onderlinge Regeling. Tambe a papia riba e tema di Toezicht di Rijkswet cual nan a duna conseho basta negativo riba dje tambe.
Segun Prome Minister, ambos reunion a bay bon y ta sinti cu RvS semper ta habri pa scucha. Pesey ta haye importante pa percura pa nan sa con Aruba ta bayendo dilanti, con ta recuperando di e pandemia y con ta atendiendo cu e retonan financiero.
‘Nos ta comprometi pa ehecuta e reformanan cu a palabra cu Hulanda y nos ta comprometi pa mehora e situacion financiero di pais Aruba cual ta bayendo bon y tin surplus e aña aki y tin supervision financiero caba pa un tempo. Esakinan ta algun ehempel di procesonan cu ta bon pa continuamente actualisa RvS riba dje,’ Prome Minister a finalisa.
You must log in to post a comment.