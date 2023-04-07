April 7, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA 

Farah Peny Danki pa tuma tempo y skucha mi storia…

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Farah Peny

Danki pa tuma tempo y skucha mi storia…. Mi tbt super nervioso y awor aki mes mi kurason ta serka di sali for di mi boka…pero mi ta post e video toch.
Pa esnan cu kier contact mi please usa mi Email adress
@ farahcleopatrra@gmail.com
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

UPDATE AKSIDENTE NA ALTURA DI BETESDA TA KONFRIMA 2 MORTO DEN TRAFIKO

REDAKSHON 0

Un eksploshon ku por tabata trata di un bòm suisidio a mata por lo menos 22 persona

REDAKSHON 0

Diskurso Gezaghèber Rijna i Marian Luinstra Toespraken Gezaghebber Rijna en Marian Luinstra Passchier

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: