NOTISIA Farah Peny Danki pa tuma tempo y skucha mi storia… April 7, 2023April 7, 2023 REDAKSHON 0 Comments https://kikotapasando.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/10000000_159342106735581_3437782698976286447_n.mp4 Farah Peny Danki pa tuma tempo y skucha mi storia…. Mi tbt super nervioso y awor aki mes mi kurason ta serka di sali for di mi boka…pero mi ta post e video toch. Pa esnan cu kier contact mi please usa mi Email adress @ farahcleopatrra@gmail.com
