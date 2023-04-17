DETENSHON NA REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA RELASHONÁ KU INVESTIGASHON

THEMIS

Djabièrnè 14 di aprel 2023, e sospechoso di inisial U.L.W. a keda detené na República Dominicana.

Ministerio Públiko di Kòrsou a hasi un petishon di ekstradishon di U.L.W. na outoridatnan di República Dominicana den kuadro di e investigashon di gran eskala yamá Themis. Investigashon Themis bou di direkshon di Ministerio Públiko Kòrsou i Ministerio Públiko St. Maarten, ta wòrdu ehekutá dor di un timdi reshèrshi konhunto ku ta konsistí di miembro di RST i di miembro di kuerponan polisial di Kòrsou, St. Maarten i Aruba.

Ta sospechá U.L.W. di entre otro partisipashon na e organisashon yamá No Limit Soldier (NLS). Esaki ta un kolaborashon kriminal ku ta responsabel pa diferente likidashon i asesinato ku a ser kometé den Reino Hulandes i tambe na otro paisnan. Tambe ta sospechá e organisashon di tin hopi tempu kaba involukrá den trafikashon internashonal di droga.

Un parti di e investigashon Themis ya a keda presentá dilanti hues den Korte di Promé Instansia na Kòrsou i entretantu kuater sospechoso a keda kondená. Dos di e sospechosonan a bai den apelashon. Luna pasá a sigui ku tratamentu di Themis den korte di apelashon na Kòrsou. Na e momentu aki tin kuater sospechoso ku ta wòrdu persiguí den Korte di Promé Instansia. Mientrastantu den kuadro di ekstradishon, a ekstraditá e sospechoso C.S.H. ku tabata dos aña será na Reino Uni.

ARRESTATIE IN DOMINICAANSE REPUBLIEK IN ONDERZOEK THEMIS

Op vrijdag 14 april 2023 is de verdachte U.L.W. in de Dominicaanse Republiek aangehouden. Het

Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao heeft in het grootschalig onderzoek Themis om de uitlevering verzocht van U.L.W. Het onderzoek Themis wordt onder leiding van het Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao en het Openbaar Ministerie Sint Maarten uitgevoerd door een gezamenlijk rechercheteam bestaande uit leden van het Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST) en uit leden van de politiekorpsen van Curaçao, Sint Maarten en Aruba.

U.L.W. wordt onder andere verdacht van het deelnemen aan de organisatie ‘No Limit Soldiers’ (NLS). Dit is een crimineel samenwerkingsverband dat verantwoordelijk is voor meerdere liquidaties en moorden die binnen het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden en daarbuiten zijn gepleegd. De organisatie wordt er ook van verdacht zich sinds jaren bezig te houden met de internationale handel in verdovende middelen.

Het onderzoek Themis is deels al voorgelegd aan een rechter bij het Gerecht in Eerste Aanleg op Curaçao en er zijn inmiddels vier verdachten veroordeeld. Twee van deze verdachten zijn in hoger beroep gegaan.

De behandeling van deze zaken bij het Hof werd vorige maand op Curaçao voortgezet. Bij het Gerecht in Eerste Aanleg worden momenteel nog vier verdachten in het onderzoek vervolgd. Intussen is de verdachte C.S.H. die al twee jaar vastzat in het Verenigd Konikrijk in het kader van uitlevering vorige maand uitgeleverd.

ARREST IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC IN THEMIS INVESTIGATION

On Friday 14 April 2023, suspect U.L.W. was arrested in the Dominican Republic. The Public Prosecutor’s Office Curaçao has requested the extradition of U.L.W. in the large-scale Themis investigation. The Themis investigation is being executed by a joint investigation team consisting of members of the Criminal Investigation Team (RST) and members of the police forces of Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Aruba, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

U.L.W. is suspected among other things of participating in the organization ‘No Limit Soldiers’ (NLS). This is a criminal cooperation responsible for several liquidations and murders committed within the Kingdom of the Netherlands and abroad. The organization is also suspected of being involved in international narcotics trafficking for years.

Part of the Themis investigation has already been submitted to a judge in the Court of First Instance in Curaçao and four suspects have now been convicted. Two of these suspects have appealed. The hearing of these cases at the Court continued in Curaçao last month. Four more suspects in the investigation are currently being prosecuted at the Court of First Instance. Meanwhile, suspect C.S.H., who had been detained for two years in the United Kingdom, was extradited last month.