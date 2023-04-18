POLIS CU BUSKEDA PA UN HOMBER BRITANICO PERDI

Dialuna merdia pa mas o menos 2:45 di atardi central di polis ta wordo informa door di un doño di un cas cu e ta huur cu un homber nacionalidad Britanico, cu yui di e homber a yama y informa cu dia 31 maart ultimo e tabata tin contacto cu su tata.

E tata lo a informa cu e lo bay cana banda di Kapel na Alto Vista. Despues di e dia aki e no a tende mas di su tata. Doño di cas a bay na e cas controla y no a topa cu e homber. Despues a bay busca banda di Kapel di Alto Vista na unda e la bin encontra cu e auto di e homber cu ta un KIA Sportage color shinishi.

A despacha patruya di Noord di biaha na e sitio na unda a cuminsa cu un buskeda. Helicopter di Polis tambe a yuda den e buskeda.

Recherche di Noord como tambe polis technico a yega na e sitio y cuminsa cu nan investigacion.

Despues di basta ora anochi a sera y na unda a stop cu e buskeda.

Ta trata di e homber Everard Edoo di 71 aña di edad cu nacionalidad Britanico.

Cuerpo Policial ta haci un apelacion na es cu sa algo of por a mira algo pa yama e tiplijn di polis cu ta 11141.

—— ENGLISH VERSION

Police Searching for a Missing British Man.

On Monday afternoon, around 2:45 PM, The Police was informed by a homeowner who rented a house to a British national that the man’s son had called and informed him that on March 31st, he had last been in contact with his father.

The father had informed his son that he would be hiking near Kapel at Alto Vista. However, after that day, he was not heard again. The homeowner went to the house to check, but did not find the man there. Later, they went to search near Kapel at Alto Vista, where they found the man’s car, a KIA Sportage with gray color.

Patrol units from Noord were dispatched to the location and initiated a search, with assistance from the Police helicopter. The Noord Detective and Forensic units also arrived at the scene and began their investigation.

After several hours of searching, the search was suspended for the night.

The missing man is identified as Everard Edoo, a 71-year-old British national.

The Police Force appeals to anyone who may have information or may have seen something to call the police hotline at 11141.