Rays of Hope: fortifikashon di esfuerso pa konservashon di chuchu

Chuchu ta kreashonnan masha karismátiko ku ta biba den laman di Karibe Hulandes. Banda di e echo ku nan ta un hayasgo sumamente apresiá pa sambuyadónan i hendenan ku ta snòrkel, nan ta importante tambe pa oséano salú, pasobra nan por yuda ku dominio di planktòn i e siklo di nutriente. Chuchu ta bou di menasa di un variedat di aktividat di hende. Afortunadamente durante e siguiente enkuentro di Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) mas lat e aña akí na Aruba, lo konsiderá pa protehá e manta oseániko gigantesko mas mihó den área karibense.

Chuchu den área karibense

Área karibense ta kas pa dos espesie di chuchu, e manta oseániko gigantesko (Mobula birostris) i chuchu karibense (Mobula cf. Birostris – ku mui probablemente lo keda deskribí ofisialmente den e añanan binidero), meskos ku vários espesie di e chuchu ku na ingles nan ta yama ‘devil ray’. Manta ta e espesie mas grandi di chuchu. Nan no ta forma un peliger pa hende.

Chuchu ta kome pa medio di filtrashon. Nan ta saka kuminda mikroskópiko (planktòn), entre otro larva di piská, krill, kabaron i kangreu planktóniko for di e kolumna di awa i ta filtra esakinan atraves di nan plachinan di kaikai. Nan ta hunga un ròl krusial den tenementu di oséano salú pa medio di regulá e nivel di planktòn. Pa medio di move entre superfisie di oséano, profundidat di laman i e refnan di koral, nan ta krea tambe un konekshon ekológiko balioso mediante transporte di supstansianan nutritivo.

Peliger

Chuchu ta bou di menasa debí na un variedat di aktividat di hende. Un di e menasanan mas grandi mundialmente pa e kreashonnan akí ta sobrepeska, pasobra hopi biaha hende ta yag riba nan pa motibu di nan plachinan di kaikai, ku nan ta usa den medisina tradishonal chines. Nan ta kore riesgo tambe pa motibu di kaptura insidental, pegamentu den reda, destrukshon di nan hábitat i kontaminashon. Kaptura insidental i pegamentu den reda probablemente ta e dos menasanan mas grandi den área karibense.

Manta ta e espesie mas grandi di chuchu, nan ta biba hopi tempu (30 pa 50 aña) i nan ta prokreá pokopoko. Nan ta balotá e edat ku e manta gigantesko por prokreá pa promé biaha na mas òf ménos 9 pa 12 aña i kada biaha manta ta haña solamente un yu. E siklo di bida pokopoko i e velosidat abou di reprodukshon ta hasi ku e mantanan ta sumamente vulnerabel pa kada biaha bira ménos.

Speransa na horizonte

Den Karibe Hulandes áreanan marino protehá, manera Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary, ta yuda protehá manta i ‘devil ray’. E espesie akí ta riba diferente lista regional i internashonal tambe, manera e Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), e Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) i e International Shark Strategy ku gobièrnu hulandes a adoptá na aña 2019.

Banda di esaki Reino Hulandes huntu ku Repúblika di Fransia formalmente a entregá un proposishon pa inkluí e manta gigantesko den e anekso II di Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife (SPAW) Protocol , un akuerdo regional pa protekshon i uso sostenibel di biodiversidat na kosta i biodiversidat marino den e region karibense mas amplio. Den kaso ku e próksimo Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) IGM20/COP17 e aña akí na Aruba aprobá e medida akí, esaki lo ofresé un kuadro legal pa e nivel mas haltu di protekshon pa konservashon di e manta gigantesko.

Mèldu bo opservashonnan

Pa medio di entregá bo opservashonnan (bieu i nobo) di chuchu i ‘devil ray’, bo por yuda investigadónan i protektornan di naturalesa pa siña mas i protehá e espesienan akí mas mihó. Bo por mèldu bo opservashonnan via Caribbean Islands Manta Conservation Program of Observation.org i e app korespondiente grátis ObsIdentify, ku bo por identifiká e espesie outomátikamente kuné pa medio di upload bo potrètnan. Aparte di esaki bo por entregá bo potrètnan tambe via Mantatrust.org/IDtheManta, email (caribbean.islands@mantatrust.org) òf via e pagínanan di medionan sosial di Caribbean Islands Manta Conservation Program riba Facebook i Instagram. Ora bo upload potrèt riba medionan sosial, spesialmente Instagram, tag e ora ei @Caribbeanislandsmanta den bo uploadnan pa sòru ku nos por haña i inkluí e potrètnan akí fásilmente den e database mundial.

DCNA

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ta sostené komunikashon sientífiko i ‘outreach’ den region Hulandes Karibense pa medio di hasi informashon sientífiko relashoná ku naturalesa mas ampliamente disponibel via entre otro Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, DCNA su plataforma di notisia BioNews i prensa. E artíkulo akí ta kontené resultado di diferente investigashon sientífiko, pero e investigashonnan mes no ta investigashon di DCNA. No por derivá ningun derecho for di e kontenido. DCNA no ta responsabel pa e kontenido i e konsekuensianan (in)direkto ku ta surgi for di publikashon di e artíkulo akí.

Pa mas informashon, por fabor tuma kontakto ku nicole.pelletier@mantatrust.org

Potrèt: Oceanic Manta Ray in Aruba. Kredito di e potrèt: Danielle de Kool

Rays of Hope: meer bescherming voor mantaroggen

Mantaroggen zijn zeer charismatische dieren die in de wateren van de Nederlands Caribisch gebied voorkomen. Behalve dat ze een zeer gewaardeerde vondst zijn voor duikers en snorkelaars, zijn ze ook belangrijk voor gezonde oceanen, omdat ze kunnen helpen bij het circuleren van voedingsstoffen. Mantaroggen worden bedreigd door verschillende menselijke activiteiten. Gelukkig zal tijdens de volgende bijeenkomst van de Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) later dit jaar op Aruba worden overwogen om de reuzenmanta in het Caribisch gebied beter te beschermen.

Mantaroggen in het Caribisch gebied

Het Caribisch gebied is de thuisbasis van twee soorten mantaroggen, de reuzenmanta (Mobula birostris) en Caribische mantaroggen (Mobula cf. Birostris – die hoogstwaarschijnlijk in de komende jaren officieel zal worden beschreven), evenals verschillende soorten duivelsroggen. Mantaroggen zijn de grootste soort roggen. Ze vormen geen gevaar voor de mens.

Mantaroggen zijn filtervoeders, die microscopisch klein voedsel (plankton), waaronder vislarven, krill, garnalen en planktonische krabben uit de waterkolom opnemen en door hun kieuwplaten filteren. Ze spelen een cruciale rol bij het gezond houden van de oceanen door het planktongehalte te reguleren. Door zich te verplaatsen tussen de oceaan aan het oppervlak, de diepzee en koraalriffen, creëren ze ook een waardevolle ecologische verbinding door voedingsstoffen te transporteren.

Gevaren

Mantaroggen worden bedreigd door verschillende menselijke activiteiten. Een van de grootste bedreigingen voor deze dieren wereldwijd is overbevissing, omdat ze vaak het doelwit zijn voor hun kieuwplaten, die in de traditionele Chinese geneeskunde worden gebruikt. Daarnaast worden ze ook bedreigd door bijvangst, verstrikking (in bijvoorbeeld visnetten en vislijnen), verdwijnen van leefgebieden en vervuiling. Bijvangst en verstrikking zijn waarschijnlijk de twee grootste bedreigingen in het Caribisch gebied.

De mantaroggen zijn de grootste soorten roggen, ze leven lang (30-50 jaar) en planten zich langzaam voort. De leeftijd waarop reuzenmantaroggen zich voor het eerst kunnen voortplanten, wordt geschat op ongeveer 9-12 jaar oud en mantaroggen krijgen slechts één pup per keer. De langzame levenscyclus en langzame voortplanting maken mantaroggen uiterst kwetsbaar voor uitsterving.

Hoop aan de horizon

In het Nederlands Caribisch gebied helpen beschermde mariene gebieden, zoals het Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary, mantas en duivelsroggen te beschermen. De soort staat ook op verschillende regionale en internationale lijsten, zoals de Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), de Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) en de Internationale Haaien Strategie aangenomen door de Nederlandse regering (2019).

Daarnaast heeft het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden samen met de Republiek Frankrijk formeel een voorstel ingediend om de reuzenmanta op te nemen in bijlage II van het Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife (SPAW) Protocol, een regionale overeenkomst voor de bescherming en duurzaam gebruik van kust- en mariene biodiversiteit in de bredere Caribische regio. Indien goedgekeurd tijdens de volgende Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) dit jaar op Aruba, zal deze maatregel een wettelijk kader bieden voor het hoogste niveau van bescherming voor het behoud van de reuzenmanta.

Meld uw waarnemingen

Door uw (oude en nieuwe) waarnemingen van mantaroggen (en duivelsroggen) in te dienen, kunt u onderzoekers en natuurbeschermers helpen meer te leren en deze soorten beter te beschermen. U kunt uw waarnemingen melden via Caribbean Islands Manta Conservation Program of Observation.org en de bijbehorende gratis app ObsIdentify, waarmee u de soort automatisch kunt identificeren door uw foto’s te uploaden. Daarnaast kunt u uw foto’s ook indienen via Mantatrust.org/IDtheManta, e-mail (caribbean.islands@mantatrust.org) of via de social media-pagina’s van het Caribbean Islands Manta Conservation Program op Facebook en Instagram. Als u afbeeldingen uploadt naar sociale media, met name Instagram, tag dan @Caribbeanislandsmanta in uw uploads om ervoor te zorgen dat deze afbeeldingen gemakkelijk kunnen worden gevonden en opgenomen in de wereldwijde database.

DCNA

De Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ondersteunt wetenschapscommunicatie en outreach in de Nederlandse Caribische regio door natuurgerelateerde wetenschappelijke informatie breder beschikbaar te maken via onder andere de Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, DCNA’s nieuwsplatform BioNews en de pers. Dit artikel bevat de resultaten van verschillende wetenschappelijke onderzoeken, maar de onderzoeken zelf zijn geen DCNA-onderzoeken. Aan de inhoud kunnen geen rechten worden ontleend. DCNA is niet aansprakelijk voor de inhoud en de indirecte gevolgen die voortvloeien uit het publiceren van dit artikel.

Voor meer informatie, please contact nicole.pelletier@mantatrust.org

Foto: Oceanic Manta Ray in Aruba. Fotocredit: Danielle de Kool

Rays of Hope: Strengthening Conservation Efforts for Manta Rays

Manta rays are highly charismatic creatures that inhabit the waters of the Dutch Caribbean. In addition to being a highly prized find for divers and snorkelers, they are also important for healthy oceans as they can help control plankton and cycle nutrients. Manta rays are threatened by a variety of human activities. Luckily, increased protection for the giant oceanic manta ray in the Caribbean region will be considered in the next Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) meeting later this year on Aruba.

Manta Rays in the Caribbean

The Caribbean is home to two species of manta ray, the giant oceanic manta ray (Mobula birostris) and Caribbean Manta Rays (Mobula cf. Birostris- which will most likely be officially described in the coming years), as well as several species of devil rays. Manta rays are the largest type of rays. They pose no danger to humans.

Manta rays are filter feeders, taking in microscopic food (plankton), including fish larvae, krill, shrimp, and planktonic crabs from the water column and filtering them through their gill plates. They play a vital role in keeping the oceans healthy by regulating plankton levels. Also, by moving between the surface ocean, deep sea and coral reefs, they create a valuable ecological connection by transporting nutrients.

Threats

Manta rays are threatened by a variety of human activities. One of the biggest threats to these creatures worldwide is overfishing, as they are often targeted for their gill plates, used in Traditional Chinese Medicine. They are also at risk from bycatch, entanglement, habitat destruction, and pollution. Bycatchand entanglement are likely the two biggest threats in the Caribbean.

The manta rays are the largest species of rays, they are long-lived (30-50 years) and slow to reproduce. The age that giant manta rays are able to reproduce for the first time is estimated around 9-12 years old and manta rays only give birth to one pup at a time. The slow life cycle and low reproduction rate make manta rays extremely vulnerable to depletion.

Hope on the horizon

In the Dutch Caribbean, marine protected areas, such as the Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary, help protect manta and devil rays. The species are also on several regional and international lists, such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) and International Shark Strategy adopted by the Dutch Government (2019).

In addition, the Kingdom of Netherlands, along with the Republic of France, has formally submitted a proposal to include the giant manta in Annex II of the Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife (SPAW) Protocol, a regional agreement for the protection and sustainable use of coastal and marine biodiversity in the Wider Caribbean Region. If approved during the next Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPS) IGM20/COP17 this year on Aruba, this measure will provide a legal framework for the highest level of protection for the conservation of the giant manta ray.

Report your sightings

By submitting your (old and new) sightings of manta (and devil) rays, you can help researchers and conservationists learn more and better protect these species. You can report your sightings via Caribbean Islands Manta Conservation Program or Observation.org and associated free app ObsIdentify– which will help you automatically identify the species by uploading your photos. In addition, you could also submit your photos via Mantatrust.org/IDtheManta, email (caribbean.islands@mantatrust.org) or through the Caribbean Islands Manta Conservation Program social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. If uploading images to social media, particularly Instagram, tag @Caribbeanislandsmanta in your uploads to make sure these images are easily found and included in the global database.

DCNA

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) supports science communication and outreach in the Dutch Caribbean region by making nature-related scientific information more widely available through amongst others the Dutch Caribbean Biodiversity Database, DCNA’s news platform BioNews and the press. This article contains the results from several scientific studies but the studies themselves are not DCNA studies. No rights can be derived from the content. DCNA is not liable for the content and the in(direct) impacts resulting from publishing this article.

For more information, please contact nicole.pelletier@mantatrust.org

Photo: Oceanic Manta Ray in Aruba. Photo credit: Danielle de Kool