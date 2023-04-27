April 27, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten ** Minister clarifies claim on bus fares increase **

PHILIPSBURG–Contrary to a newspaper publication of an increase in a 50-cent increase in bus fares, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication, the Honourable Arthur Lambriex says, “It is not in effect nor has this yet been approved.”
The Minister said on Tuesday he took note of the article in The Daily Herald with the headline “Bus Fare Increase,” which has several inconsistencies.
Minister Lambriex said, “The information within the article was entirely off of topic from what the meeting was about.”
The Ministry of TEATT also wants to remind the general public that the department will follow up on any documented complaints about overcharging (with evidence) and focus on ensuring that bus drivers have the approved tariffs visibly displayed in buses.

