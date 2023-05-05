ARUBA TA CONOCE SU DI DOS MORTO DEN TRAFICO PA 2023

May 5, 2023

Pa 6:06 di atardi Central di Polis ta wordo notifica cu tin un accident basta pisa na altura di Op=Op ariba Avenida Nelson O. Oduber. Ta despacha patruya policial, bombero y ambulance cu maximo urgencia na e sitio di acidente.

Na yegada di patruya por a constata un auto marca Honda ta perde control dal den un mata di kwihi. Tabata tin tres persona envolvi. Dos mucha seriamente herida y un dama cu no ta duna señal di bida.

Lamentabelmente bombero a logra saca e curpa sin bida di e dama. Pa 7’or di anochi Dokter Texier ta constata morto di e dama di inicialnan J.W.R.I.G. naci na Aruba di 24 aña di edad.

A pidi specialista di trafico como tambe polis tecnico na e sitio pa haci nan investigacion. Alabes Altcomisario di Polis Sr. Ramon Arnhem tambe a presenta na e sitio y mira e situacion lamentabel aki.

Cuerpo Policial Aruba ta manda palabra di condolencia na famia di e fayecido

— ENGLISH VERSION

At 6:06 pm, the Police was notified of a severe accident at the Op=Op store on Nelson O. Oduber Avenue. Police patrols, firefighters, and ambulance were dispatched urgently to the accident site.

Upon arrival, the police observed that a black Honda car had lost control and crashed into a tree. Three people were involved, two children were seriously injured, and a woman did not show any signs of life.

Unfortunately, the firefighters were able to extract the lifeless body of the woman. At 7 pm, Doctor Texier declared the 24-year-old woman, with initials J.W.R.I.G. and born in Aruba, dead.

Special traffic specialists and police technicians were called to the site to conduct an investigation. Additionally, The Chief Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ramon Arnhem, also arrived at the scene and observed the unfortunate situation.

The Aruba Police Force sends its condolences to the family of the deceased.