Ta diskubri dos kurpa sin bida, ta trata di un dama i un homber

From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha May 06th 2023

Mysterious Deaths Unfold in Guana-Bay Beach: Investigation Underway

On Saturday morning, May 6th, 2023, at approximately 06:30 am, police central dispatch received a call regarding a body floating at Guana-Bay Beach.

several Police patrols were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers observed a female body floating in the sea. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Coastguard was immediately summoned to provide assistance. During their search and rescue operation, they discovered the body of a female victim and several personal items floating nearby. The Coastguard successfully retrieved the victim’s body from the sea and promptly transported it to the Coastguard Station in Simpson-Bay.

Simultaneously, detectives and forensic experts were mobilized to initiate a investigation into this tragic event

Later in the morning, another call was received by Central Dispatch at approximately 10:30 am. This call alerted police to the presence of a male body lying motionless on the sands of Guana-Bay Beach. Detectives, forensic experts, and personnel from the prosecutor’s office were dispatched to the scene to investigate the matter.

A male victim’s body was located on the beach and subsequently transported to one of the local funeral home, where it will undergo further examination.

Given the sensitive nature of this case and the imperative to respect the privacy and dignity of the victims and their families, additional details are being withheld at this time.

KPSM Major Crimes team are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or possesses any pertinent information related to the events at Guana-Bay Beach to come forward and assist with this investigation.

Persons with knowledge or information are urged to contact Major Crimes Department on +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223 or 214 or call the anonymous tip line 9300.

Updates regarding the investigation and any significant developments will be shared through subsequent press releases as they become available.

KPSM extend its deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by this loss.