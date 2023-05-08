May 8, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

LOST AND FOUND: BICICLETA HAYA BAND’I ROOI KOCHI

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

May 5, 2023

A wordo haya e bicicleta aki color preto cu cora di e marca Redline den mondinan na altura di Rooi Kochi, San Nicolas. Si abo ta e doño of ta reconoce di ken esaki por ta mester yama e departamento di JZP na number 5273190. Mester trece un ID y of un comprobante cu e bicicleta aki ta di bo.

—- ENGLISH

This black bicycle with the Redline brand logo on the handlebars was found in the area of Rooi Kochi, San Nicolas. If you are the owner or recognize it, you should contact the JZP department at 5273190. You will need to bring a valid ID and proof that this bicycle belongs to you.

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Notisia di polis di djárason 29 di sèptèmber te ku djabièrnè promé di òktober 2021/Politieberichten van woensdag 29 september tot en met vrijdag 1 oktober 2021

REDAKSHON 0

Detenshon relashoná ku varios delitu.

REDAKSHON 0

Aksidente di tráfiko ku morto. Quenten A. Eugenio ta perde su bida den aksidente di trafiko

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: