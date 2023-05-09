TCB signs a partnership with Musicians of Hòfi Kultural with the aim to bring Traditional Local Music at Wilhelmina Park for locals and visitors to enjoy

On May 3rd, 2023, Bonaire’s beloved musical ensemble, Hòfi Kultural, captivated locals and visitors alike with their vibrant performance of traditional music at Wilhelmina Park.

Approximately 30 members of this talented group of musicians showcased their mastery of instruments such as the kuarta, wiri, tambu, maraka, tambourine, and raspa.

What made this performance truly remarkable was the age range of the musicians, spanning from 60 to 85 years old. Their youthful enthusiasm for music and the pleasure it can provide to others was infectious, and the audience had a great time.

This event took place during the visit of the Carnival Horizon cruise ship, providing a unique cultural experience for visitors and locals alike. As Hòfi Kultural filled the air with melodies deeply rooted in Bonaire’s rich heritage, the crowd couldn’t help but be swept away by the enchanting rhythms and soulful

tunes.

TCB extends its heartfelt appreciation for the new partnership with Hòfi Kultural for their invaluable collaboration in showcasing the island’s musical heritage fostering a deep sense of pride and connection to our traditions.

The next opportunity to experience the sounds of the musicians of Hòfi Kultural will be on June 21st during the visit of the Carnival Celebration. TCB’s ultimate goal is to facilitate local artists with the opportunity to share our local rhythm with the world and ultimately bring local music to our downtown area on a weekly basis.

TCB is looking forward to this forthcoming event so that visitors as well as locals can once again enjoy the lively and rhythmic music that has come to represent Bonaire.