JetBlue ku oumento di buelo pa Kòrsou for di New York

di tres pa sinku buelo pa siman

WILLEMSTAD – 27 desèmber, 2022 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta anunsiá ku entrante 6 di aprel 2023, JetBlue lo agregá dos buelo adishonal for di John F. Kennedy International Airport, oumentando asina su buelo nòn-stòp di tres dia pa siman na sinku dia pa siman. E servisio adishonal ta bini komo resultado di un demanda kresiente for di e merkado merikano i tambe e kolaborashon duradero ku tin entre JetBlue i stakeholders lokal manera Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA).

Ku e oumento di kantidat di buelo, rutanan ida i buèlta lo bai ta disponibel riba djaluna, djaweps, djabièrnè, djasabra i djadumingu. Buelonan lo sali for di New York (JFK) 8’or di mainta i yega Kòrsou pa 1:25 mèrdia, ku un buelo di regreso for di Kòrsou pa JFK saliendo 2:25 p.m. i yegando 6:29 p.m. Di akuerdo ku Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Ruisandro Cijntje, “Esaki ta un logro hopi importante pa den 2023 sigui engrandesé nos turismo i konsekuentemente duna un impulso na nos ekonomia. E buelonan adishonal akí lo kontribuí na krese e merkado merikano mas ainda despues di un tremendo aña 2022”.

Den e último aña akí, Kòrsou a eksperensiá un demanda kresiente for di Merka, i e momentum ta kontinuá ku un oumento proyektá di 20% pa loke ta trata bishitantenan for di Merka na 2023 kompará ku 2022. E oumento akí ta debí pa gran parti na apertura di diferente resort nobo, huntu ku rebranding i renobashon di resortnan eksistente na Kòrsou. E oumento den desaroyo di diferente propiedat, ku respaldo di markanan prinsipal den mundu di hospitalidat riba nivel mundial, a yuda pa nos isla bira mas konosí i e oumento di buelo di JetBlue sigur lo yuda pa kumpli ku e demanda aki.

Aña 2022 tabata un aña ku a kibra rèkòrt. For di òktober, e kantidat total di bishitante for di Merka a surpasá nos metanan, alkansando 122% di e kantidat di bishitantenan proyektá for di e merkado merikano, i nos tin konfiansa ku e aña benidero lo sigui riba e mesun rumbo.

CTB ta ansioso pa risibí bishitantenan nobo i pa kompartí e bunitesa di nos pais.

JetBlue to increase flights to Curaçao from New York

from three to five days a week

WILLEMSTAD – December 27, 2022 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) has announced that beginning on April 6, 2023 JetBlue will add two additional flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport, increasing the non-stop route from three days a week to five days. The additional service comes as a result of a steadily growing demand from the U.S. market as well as a longstanding and proven partnership with JetBlue and local stakeholders such as Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) and Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA).

With the increased number of flights, roundtrip routes will be available on a Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday rotation. Flights will depart New York (JFK) at 8:00 a.m. and arrive in Curaçao at 1:25 p.m. with a return flight from Curaçao to JFK departing at 2:25 p.m. and landing at 6:29 p.m. “This is a very important achievement in order to continue to enhance our tourism industry in 2023 and consequently give an impulse to our economy. These additional flights will contribute towards growing the American market even more, after a great year in 2022”, according to the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje.

In the last year, Curaçao has experienced increased demand out of the U.S. market, and the momentum continues with a 20% projected increase in American visitors from 2022 to 2023. This increase is in large part due to the openings of several new resorts, along with the rebranding and renovations of existing resorts across the island. The increase in development of several properties, backed by the world’s premier hospitality brands, has helped to make our island better known abroad, and the increased flight service of JetBlue will surely assist in complying with this demand.

2022 was a record-breaking year. As of October, total US arrivals exceeded our goals, achieving 122% of our target visitors out of the US market and we are confident this upcoming year will continue on that path. CTB is looking forward to welcome new visitors and to share with them the beauty of our island.