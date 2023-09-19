CHATA reports Curaçao’s hotels achieved a 76.7% average room occupancy in August 2023, up 4.9 percentage points from the 71.8% achieved in August 2022.

According to STR, the leading provider of hotel performance data and analytics worldwide, Curaçao’s hotels achieved a 76.7% average room occupancy in August 2023, 4.9 percentage points more than the 71.8% achieved in August 2022.

The hotels achieved an ADR of $219.18 in August 2023, 7.0% higher than in August 2022, while RevPar was $168.11, 14.3% more than in August 2022.

STR received data from a sample of 15 hotels with 2,646 rooms in August of 2023, with the sample representing 54% of all hotel rooms in Curaçao.

By comparison, STR reported that the average room occupancy for all hotels in the Caribbean reached 65.5% in August 2023, with an overall ADR of US$274.12 and a RevPar of US$179.56.

According to the CTB, Curaçao received 49,258 stopover visitors in August 2023, 15.5% more than the 42,633 stopover visitors received in August 2022. These stopovers generated 417,712 visitor nights in August, up 7.8% compared with the 387,523 nights spent in August 2022. The average length of stay of these stopover visitors fell from 9.09 nights in August 2022 to 8.48 nights in August of this year.

Jim Hepple, the Interim Managing Director for CHATA, said CHATA was pleased at the strong performance of Curaçao’s hotel sector this August and noted the continued strong growth of the US market and also welcomed the substantial increase in visitors from Brazil.

Through the first eight months of 2023 CHATA reports that Curaçao’s hotels achieved an average room occupancy of 71.5% compared with 70.6% for the first eight months of 2022. Again, compared with the first eight months of 2022, ADR grew by 8.1% from $211.50 in 2022 to $228.56 in the first eight months of 2023. RevPar grew by 9.5% from $149.21 in 2022 to $163.43 in the first eight months of 2023.

STR reports that throughout the Caribbean as a whole average room occupancy grew from 62.5% in the first eight months of 2022 to 68.6% in the same eight months of this year with the region’s ADR growing by 13.5% to US$351.88 and its RevPar growing by 20.6% to US$276.63.

