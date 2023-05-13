Minister di Klima i Energia ta bishitá Palu di mangelnan na Boneiru kompañá pa DCNA i The Mangrove Maniacs  

Riba djamars 9 di mei 2023, e Minister di Klima i Energia, Drs. Rob Jetten, huntu ku su delegashon a bishitá e mondinan di palu di mangel di Boneiru na Bahia di Lac. E tabata kompañá pa The Mangrove Maniacs i Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), ku a duna un guia na e sitio i tambe un splikashon di e trabou importante di restorashon di mondi di palu di mangel ku The Mangrove Maniacs ta hasi i e restorashon di yerba di laman ku ta na enkargo di STINAPA i e importansia di konservashon di naturalesa en general. E Minister a pone man na obra tambe dunando asistensia na e boluntarionan di The Mangrove Maniacs den nan trabou sushi di habri un kanal den lodo.

E ekosistemanan di Palu di mangel ta hopi importante pa biodiversidat i pa fortalesé áreanan na kosta kontra kondishonnan ekstremo di wer. Nan ta hopi importante pa turismo i peska, i nan ta un mangasina kampion pa almasená karbon. Huntu ku yerba di laman i áreanan akuátiko, palu di mangelnan por tin un papel importante den solushonnan basá riba naturalesa pa kambio di klima, tantu den strategianan di adaptashon komo den strategia di suavisá.

E mondi di palu di mangel na Boneiru, ku ta esun di mas grandi den Reino hulandes, ta luchando pa sobrebibí. Eroshon i oumentu di sedimento ta kousa mal kalidat di awa – inkluso grado haltu di salu. Esaki a duna resultado ku palu di mangelnan ta muri bai kontinuamente. Basá riba konosementu di piskadó, mapanan di satélite, i investigashon lokal; The Mangrove Maniacs ta koba lodo pa habri kanal pa por restorá sirkulashon di awa. Un trabou duru, no ta pa nada e nòmber ‘Maniacs’. Den e último 10 añanan, e boluntarionan a logra kaba di habri mas ku 3 km di kanal ku trabou na man.

E Minister di Klima I Energia, Drs. Rob Jetten, ta kompartí e funshon di anfitrion di e Caribbean Climate & Energy Conference na Aruba di 10 pa 12 di mei. Promé di biaha pa Aruba, el a bishitá Boneiru. Riba 9 di mei 2023 The Mangrove Maniacs ku Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a duna e Minister ku su delegashon un eskurshon rònt di e mondinan di palu di mangel di Boneiru den Bahia di Lac. Durante e eskurshon, e Minister huntu ku e dos organisashonnan a diskutí e importansia di mondi di palu di mangel, e strès ku e palunan ta eksperensiá, i e nesesidat pa restorashon di palu di mangel. No solamente pa Boneiru, pero tambe pa e otro islanan di Hulanda Karibense ku tin palu di mangel.

Na nivel global, ta hasiendo investigashon pa wak kon palu di mangel, yerba di laman i área akuátiko por hunga un papel den atendé ku e krísis di klima. Denter di e organisashonnan di maneho di parke natural i otro organisashon di konservashon di naturalesa, e islanan di Hulanda Karibense tin kaba hopi konosementu i ekspertisio di e ekosistemanan akí den nan man, tokante kon pa restorá nan i kon por usa nan den suavisá i adaptá kambio di klima. DCNA sinembargo a enfatisá, ku krea kapasidat i finansiamentu struktural ta nesesario i ku koperashon entre e seis islanan di Hulanda Karibense ta importante.

Fuera di e kombersashonnan fruktífero entre e Minister i su delegashon, ku The Mangrove Maniacs, i DCNA, e Minister a pone tambe man na obra sushi di lodo pa asistí e boluntarionan di The Mangrove Maniacs den kobamentu pa habri un kanal.

Minister van Klimaat en Energie bezoekt mangroven op Bonaire met DCNA en Mangrove Maniacs

Op dinsdag 9 mei 2023 bezocht de Minister van Klimaat en Energie, drs. Rob Jetten, samen met zijn delegatie het mangrovebos van Bonaire in Lac Bay. Hij werd begeleid door de Mangrove Maniacs en de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), die hem rondleidden en uitleg gaven over het belangrijke werk van mangroveherstel door de Mangrove Maniacs. Ook het zeegras- en koraalherstel in het gebied door STINAPA werd onder de aandacht gebracht. De minister stak ook zijn handen uit de mouwen toen hij de vrijwilligers van de Mangrove Maniacs hielp bij het openen van een kanaal.

Mangrove-ecosystemen zijn erg belangrijk voor de biodiversiteit en spelen een rol in het versterken van kustgebieden tegen extreme weersomstandigheden. Ze zijn belangrijk voor toerisme en visserij en ze zijn echte kampioenen in koolstofopslag. Samen met zeegras en wetlands kunnen mangroven een belangrijke rol spelen in op natuur gebaseerde oplossingen voor klimaatverandering, zowel in aanpassings- als mitigatiestrategieën.

Maar het mangrovebos op Bonaire, het grootste van het Koninkrijk, heeft het moeilijk. Erosie en verzanding hebben een slechte invloed op de waterkwaliteit – zo veroorzaakt het een hoog zoutgehalte. Dit heeft geresulteerd in een voortdurende afsterving van mangrovebomen. Op basis van de kennis van vissers, satellietbeelden en lokaal onderzoek openen de Mangrove Maniacs kanalen om de watercirculatie te herstellen. Een zware klus, vandaar hun naam ‘Maniacs’. In de afgelopen 10 jaar hebben de vrijwilligers al meer dan drie kilometeraan kanaal met de hand onderhouden.

De Minister voor Klimaat en Energie, drs. Rob Jetten is van 10 tot en met 12 mei mede-gastheer van de Caribische Klimaat & Energie Conferentie op Aruba. Voor zijn reis naar Aruba, bezocht hij Bonaire. Op 9 mei 2023 begeleidden de Mangrove Maniacs en de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) de minister en zijn delegatie op een tour door het mangrovebos van Bonaire in Lac Bay. Tijdens deze rondleiding bespraken de minister en de twee organisaties het belang van mangrovebossen, de druk die de bossen ervaren en de noodzaak van mangroveherstel. Niet alleen voor Bonaire, maar ook voor de andere Caribische eilanden van het Koninkrijk waar mangroven voorkomen.

Wereldwijd wordt onderzocht hoe mangroven, zeegras, koraal en wetlands een rol kunnen spelen bij het aanpakken van de klimaatcrisis. Natuurbeheerorganisaties en de vele lokale ngo’s zorgen er voor dat er op de eilanden al over veel kennis en expertise over deze ecosystemen kan worden beschikt. Wat is er mogelijk en wat moet er gebeuren? Vooral zogenaamde nature based solutions kunnen een belangrijke rol spelen bij klimaatadaptatie. Zeker om dat de natuur al een cruciale rol speelt in vrijwel alle facetten van het leven op de eilanden. Tijdens de ontmoeting, benadrukte de DCNA dat capaciteitsopbouw en structurele financiering echter noodzakelijk zijn en dat samenwerking tussen en met de zes Nederlands Caribische eilanden centraal moet staan.

Naast de vruchtbare gesprekken tussen de minister en zijn delegatie, de Mangrove Maniacs, en de DCNA, heeft de minister ook de handen uit de mouwen gestoken en hielp hij de vrijwilligers van de Mangrove Maniacs bij het openen van een kanaal.

Minister for Climate and Energy visits mangroves on Bonaire with DCNA and Mangrove Maniacs

On Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, the Minister for Climate and Energy, Drs. Rob Jetten, and his delegation visited Bonaire’s mangrove forest at Lac Bay. He was received by the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) and the Mangrove Maniacs Foundation that gave him a tour. He learned about the forest and the mangrove restoration taking place. Also the sea grass and coral restoration by STINAPA was brought under his attention. The Minister also got into the mud helping the volunteers with opening a channel.

Mangrove ecosystems are very important for biodiversity and strengthen coastal areas against extreme weather conditions. They are important for tourism and fishery, and they are true carbon storage champions. Together with sea grass and wetlands, mangroves can play an important role in nature-based solutions to climate change, both in adaptation and mitigation strategies.

The mangrove forest on Bonaire, the largest of the Kingdom, is struggling. Erosion and siltation cause bad water quality – including high salinity. This has resulted in continuing die offs of mangrove trees. Based on fisherman’s knowledge, satellite imagery, and local research, the Mangrove Maniacs open up channels to restore water circulation. A tough job, hence, their name ‘Maniacs’. In the last 10 years, the volunteers have already maintained more than 3km of channels by hand.

The Minister for Climate and Energy, Drs. Rob Jetten, is co-hosting the Caribbean Climate & Energy Conference on Aruba from the 10th to the 12th of May. Before traveling there, he visited Bonaire. On the 9th of May 2023, the Mangrove Maniacs and the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) escorted the Minister and his delegation on a tour through Bonaire’s mangrove forest in Lac Bay. During this tour, the Minister and the two organizations discussed the importance of mangrove forests, the stress the trees experience, and the need for mangrove and sea grass restoration. Not just for Bonaire, but also for the other five Dutch Caribbean islands.

Globally, research is being conducted into how mangroves, sea grass, coral and wetlands can play a role in tackling the climate crisis. Through the local park management organizations and many other local ngo’s in conservation, the Dutch Caribbean islands already posses a lot of knowledge and expertise on these ecosystems, how they can be restored, and how they can be used in climate mitigation and adaptation. The DCNA emphasized, however, that capacity building and structural financing is necessary and that cooperation between and with the six Dutch Caribbean islands is key.

Besides the fruitful conversations between the Minister and his delegation, the Mangrove Maniacs, and the DCNA, the Minister also got his hands ‘dirty’ while helping the volunteers of the Mangrove Maniacs with opening a channel.