Scooter Rider Flees Scene after Collision with Vehicle; Investigation Underway

Personnel of the traffic department of KPSM are currently investigating an incident that occurred on Thursday May 11, 2023, at about 02.00 pm involving a collision between a Kymco scooter and a green car on Welfare Road. Following the accident, the scooter rider swiftly fled the scene, heading towards Union Road at a high speed.

Upon witnessing the incident, nearby police officers immediately initiated an attempt to apprehend the fleeing scooter rider. Despite their efforts, the individual persistently evaded the pursuing officers and continued towards Union Road, posing a potential risk to other road users.

Recognizing the imminent danger posed by the motorcyclist, the patrol made a decision to block the path of the reckless rider using a police car. In an attempt to evade capture, the driver collided with the side of the police car, resulting him falling to the ground. Subsequently, the motorcyclist was promptly apprehended by the police and transported to the Phillipsburg police station, where he is currently being held pending further investigation. The KPSM traffic department is investigating this incident.

Fire at the Old Jubilee Library in Phillipsburg

On may 11th 2023 at approximately 2:00 PM local time, Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a fire at the Jubilee Library located on Voges State. Several police patrols and fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the old Jubilee Library was indeed engulfed in flames, prompting immediate action from the Fire department to prevent the flames from spreading further.

As a precautionary measure, a section of Voges Street and Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard was temporarily closed to ensure public safety. Fire department personnel was successful in extinguishing the blaze after a short while.

Currently, a joint investigation is underway, involving the forensic department of the police and fire personnel, to determine the cause of the fire. This investigation is still ongoing