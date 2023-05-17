Aprel e luna ku mas tantu turista di estadia

…..te na e momentunan aki den aña 2023

WILLEMSTAD- 16 di mei 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá ku Kòrsou a risibí un total di 48.450 turista di estadia durante luna di aprel. Esaki ta 13% kresementu kompará ku aprel 2022 na momentu ku 42.715 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. E kantidat di turista registrá na aprel 2023 te na e momentunan aki ta e kantidat mas haltu di turista di estadia risibí durante e aña aki.

Pasku di Resurekshon a kai den e promé wikènt di aprel 2023 i ta konosí komo un temporada kaminda semper hopi turista ta bishitá nos isla i e aña aki tambe esaki tabata e kaso. E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon di e lunanan di aña 2023 kompará ku aña 2022, ilustrando e prestashon positivo di e promé 4 lunanan di aña.

Kantidat di turista di estadia pa kada region na aprel 2023

E kantidat di turista di estadia for di Nort Amérika a mustra un oumento signifikante na aprel ku 92% kresementu markando un tendensia prometedor pa kresementu kontinuo for di e region aki. Total 14.198 turista a bishitá nos for di Nort Amérika.

For di Sur Amérika tin un kresementu supstansial, CTB ta raportá un kresementu di 45% den kantidat di turista di estadia. Region di Karibe tambe ta mustra kresementu, registrando 56% mas turista kompará ku aña pasá.

Europa ta e úniko region ku a kai den kantidat di turista (-21%), no opstante esaki Europa ta keda esun promé den kantidat total di turista ku a bishitá Kòrsou. Region di Europa ta representá 43% di e total di bishitante ku a biaha pa nos pais. E imágen abou ta mustra e prestashon di kada region kompará ku aña pasá inkluyendo e kantidat ku kada region ta representá den e total di turista di estadia ku a bishitá nos pais.

E 5 merkadonan prinsipal

Huntu e 5 merkadonan prinsipal na luna di aprel 2023 a representá un total di 35.863 (74%) turista di estadia. CTB ta mira un bahada den kantidat di turista di estadia for di Hulanda, komo konsekuensia di e bahada den kantidat di stul for di e merkado hulandes, sinembargo dor di e diversifikashon kaminda otro merkadonan prinsipal ta presta di forma espektakular esaki ta sòru pa e prestashon total ta positivo. For di Estádos Unídos nos a registrá 81% mas turista. Un di e motibunan prinsipal pa e oumento aki ta e bon kolaborashon entre sektor públiko i privá den promoshon di Kòrsou na Estádos Unídos. Ademas for di 6 di aprel último e kantidat di buelo di JetBlue for di JFK tambe a oumentá. E imágen abou ta ilustrá e prestashon di e 5 merkadonan prinsipal inkluyendo e tòp 3 estadonan for di kua nos turistanan ta prosedente.

Akomodashon, kantidat di anochi averahe i demografia

Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta mustra ku total turistanan a keda un averahe di 8.1 anochi riba nos pais. Di tur e turistanan, un total di 62% a skohe pa keda den un resort hotel (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo). Un total di 36% di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou ta personanan entre e edat di 25 – 44 miéntras 33% ta entre e edat di 45 – 64. E imágennan abou ta ilustrá e akomodashon i demografia di e turistanan ku a biaha pa Kòrsou den luna di aprel 2023.

Prestashon turismo krusero

Na luna di aprel un total di 21 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 52.312 turista krusero. Aña pasá aprel, Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) a raportá 19 barku krusero ku un total di 27.886 turista krusero.

April 2023 strongest month so far this year

WILLEMSTAD – May 16, 2023 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 48,450 stayover visitors for the month of April, representing a 13% increase compared to April 2022, when 42,715 tourists visited Curaçao. The fourth month of 2023 has been so far the strongest month in stayover arrivals this year.

Easter Holiday was in the first weekend of April 2023 and is historically known as a period when visitors flock to the island of Curaçao, this year was not an exception.

The table below shows the performance of 2023’s months compared to last year, illustrating the positive performance of the past four months.

Stayover arrivals by region April 2023:

Tourist arrivals from the North American region showed a significant boost in April, with 92% increase marking a promising trend for continued growth out of the region. In total 14,198 North American visitors were recorded.

There is a substantial rise in visitor arrivals out of South America, as the CTB reports a 45% growth in arrivals. The Caribbean region also shows growth, recording 56% more visitors than last year.

Europe is the only region that fell in visitor arrivals (-21%), however its share of the total arrivals remains primary with 43% of all visitors travelling from Europe to Curaçao. The image below shows the performance of each region compared to last year, including the share of the total arrivals.

Top 5 countries:

Altogether the top 5 countries share in arrivals for April 2023 was 35,863 (74%) stayover visitors. CTB sees a decline in stayover arrivals out of the Netherlands, this is the impact of having less seat capacity out of the Dutch market, however the diversification of having other top countries performing spectacular is holding a positive performance. Out of the USA we have recorded 81% more visitors. One of the main reasons of this increase is the great collaboration between the public and private sector promoting Curaçao in the United States of America. In addition, the increase in service out of JFK with JetBlue is also effective as of April 6th. The image below shows the performance of the top 5 countries, including their top 3 states of residence of our visitors.

Accommodation, average nights, and demographics:

Information gathered from the Immigration card shows that altogether visitors spent 8.1 nights on average in Curaçao. Sixty-two percent of all the visitors stayed in resort hotels. Many of the visitors who travelled in April are between 25 and 44 years old (36%) and 45 and 64 years old (33%). The images below illustrate the accommodation and demographics of the tourists who travelled to Curaçao in April 2023.

Cruise data:

There were 21 cruise ship calls and 52,312 cruise visitors in April, this year.

Last year, April Curaçao Ports Authority reported 19 cruise ship calls and 27,886 cruise passengers.