Sambil Curacao is verheugd om de terugkeer van de bioscoop naar het eiland aan te kondigen! Vanaf 17 mei 2023 zal Caribbean Cinemas de betovering op het witte doek onthullen Tegenwoordig exploiteert Caribbean Cinemas 68 bioscopen met in totaal 565 schermen in Puerto Rico, de Dominicaanse Republiek, Aruba, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Guadeloupe, Trinidad, Guyana, Panama, Guatemala en Bolivia.

Als onderdeel van onze openingsweek presenteert Caribbean Cinemas Curacao met trots een reeks spannende nieuwe releases, waaronder de wereldpremière van Fast X. Kaarten zijn verkrijgbaar bij loket vanaf 13:00 en filmvoorstellingen beginnen om 16.00 uur op weekdagen en om 13.00 uur op zaterdag, zondag en feestdagen.

In de komende weken kunt u rekenen op het zien van al uw favoriete grote Hollywood-kaskrakers op het grote scherm, zoals.

Caribbean Cinemas in Sambil Curacao kijkt ernaar uit om de ultieme entertainment ervaring te bieden aan onze kijkers. Door de nieuwste trends en innovaties te integreren, zijn we er zeker van dat we de bioscoopindustrie in vuur en vlam zullen zetten.

Sambil has it all! Stay tuned for more announcements about this great opening!

Together we build the Curaçao of the future.

Opening Caribbean Cinemas Sambil Curacao

Sambil Curaçao is thrilled to announce the arrival of Caribbean Cinema, which is set to unleash the full enchantment of the silver screen in Curaçao starting May 17, 2023.

Caribbean Cinemas proudly operates 68 theaters, boasting a grand total of 565 screens, spanning across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Aruba, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Guadeloupe, Trinidad, Guyana, Panama, Guatemala, and Bolivia.

As part of our Opening Week, Caribbean Cinemas Curaçao proudly presents a lineup of thrilling new releases including the world premiere engagement of Fast X. Ticket sale will start from 1:00 pm. Movie show times will start at 4:00 pm on weekdays and at 1:00 pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

In the weeks to come also count on seeing all your favorite major Hollywood summer blockbusters and many more.

Caribbean Cinemas at Sambil Curaçao awaits with the mission to provide the best entertainment in the best environment by always incorporating the latest trends and innovations available in the movie theater industry.

Sambil has it all! Stay tuned for more announcements about this great opening!

Together we build the Curaçao of the future.