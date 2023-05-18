Women Basic Self Defense concluded with graduation, award ceremony

Philipsburg – The curtains came down on the first training of the Basic Self Defense training for Women with a graduation & award given ceremony.

The Basic Self-Defense Training for women was the first of its kind embarked upon by Women’s Desk a section within the Department of Community Development Family and Humanitarian Affairs.

CDFHA entered into an agreement with the Sint Maarten High Performance & Education Institute SHEI.

The training began on November 3rd, 2022 and ran for a period of three months and ended on March 09th when participants sat their final exams.

The intension of the pilot project was to train 15 women residing on Dutch Sint Maarten between the ages 18-59 in basic self-defense techniques.

Unfortunately, at the end of the training only 11 women were successful in completing the training and receiving their certificate in Basic unarming & self-defense training.

Ms. Diahenn van Heyningen, Jessica Christina, Cheyenne Gumbs and Ariana Rivers all received the Women’s Desk award for their outstanding performance.

Over the period participants were exposed to a cadre of self-defense techniques such as problem-solving techniques, conditioning, strength training, tactical instruction, blocking techniques, hip throws and many more.

Trainers were praised for their professionalism and wealth of knowledge in executing the training, patients, understanding and respectful behavior demonstrated towards participants.

All were grateful towards Women’s Desk/CDFHA and by extension the Minister of VSA for creating such a valuable project for women.

As one participant indicated “she believes all women should have an opportunity to participate in such a training especially those who have in one way or another experience violence.”

Given the success of this project Women’s Desk is working towards a 2nd cohort to commence in the month of June.

If you are interested you can reach out to the Coordinator of this project Mrs. Elencia M. Baptiste-Boasman via email: Elencia.Baptiste-Boasman@sintmaartengov.org for more information.