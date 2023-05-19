Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **
On the third day of the CCEC the participants were given different presentations on energy-related projects including, solar, wind, and hydrogen energy that are currently taking place in the Aruba and the Caribbean.
During the climate summit in Sharm-el-Sheikh (COP27) the Netherlands committed to accelerating the climate and energy transition on small island states like Sint Maarten Aruba and Curaçao. The Kingdom will continue collaborating with initiatives such as the Local2030 Islands Network and the SIDS Lighthouse Initiative.
