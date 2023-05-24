NOTISIA BREAKING NEWS TINA TURNER A FAYESE NA EDAT DI 83 AÑA May 24, 2023May 24, 2023 REDAKSHON 0 Comments https://kikotapasando.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/BREAKING-Singer-Tina-Turner-has-died-aged-83.mp4 E super famoso kantante Tina Tuner Queen of Rock ‘n Roll a fayese na kas Küsnacht, na Zürich, Zwitserland esei di manager a duna di konose. Nanse: Anna Mae Bullock November 26, 1939 Brownsville, Tennessee, U.S. https://kikotapasando.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Tina-Turner-Whats-Love-Got-To-Do-With-It-Live-from-Arnhem-Netherlands.mp4 https://kikotapasando.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Tina-Turner-We-Dont-Need-Another-Hero-Live-2009.mp4 https://kikotapasando.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Tina-Turner-Private-Dancer-Live-in-Holland-2009.mp4 KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading...
