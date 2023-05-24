PAPIAMENTU

The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. (‘cfg’) orguyosamente ta anunsiá sobresuskrishon den e di dos otorgamentu di bono di Curaçao Heritage Fund (‘CHF’).

Tabatin un interes enorme di invershonistanan, prinsipalmente lokal i privá, fundashonnan i institutonan finansiero. A entregá un total di 35 mion florin na suskrishonnan kalifiká via MCB Bank, Vidanova Bank, Banco di Caribe, Amicorp Global Markets i PYGG – e sinku agentenan komersial (broker) lisensiá di DCSX. Esaki ta mas ku dòbel di e kantidat ku CHF a premirá pa yega na dje (16.5 mion florin).

E bononan ta figurá riba DCSX i ta ofresé un tasa di interes anual di 5.5% (pagá den kuartal) kual ta liber di impuesto pa residentenan di Kòrsou i kompanianan registrá na Kòrsou. E bononan tin un durashon di 5 aña i ta garantisá pa e promé derechinan di hipotek riba tur propiedat inmueble den e portfolio.

Henter e tim di cfg huntu ku akshonistanan di CHF ta enkantá ku resultado di e emishon i ke gradisí inmensamente tur partido embolbí ku a sigurá un kolekshon eksitoso di e bononan akí. E tabata un proseso multifasétiko ku a inkluí Bond Agent (Amicorp, sinku agente komersial di DCSX, ‘Legal Counsel’ i ‘Listing Advisor’ (VANEPS), DCSX i Banko Sentral di Kòrsou i St.Maarten. Durante e próksimo dianan nos lo traha ku e entidatnan (partner) akí pa kompletá e transakshon via notario.

Tokante Curaçao Heritage Fund (CHF)

CHF ta un fondo pa invershon imbueble ku ta ofresé invershonistanan un oportunidat úniko pa partisipá na preservashon di patrimonionan di Kòrsou, ku tremendo benefisio pa nan.

E propiedatnan den CHF ta propiedatnan di Patrimonio Mundial di UNESCO, kual mayoria di nan ta monumentonan sertifiká di arkitektura kolonial ulandes, ku ta data te siglo 18 i 19. Nan ta kubri un área total di aproksimadamente 8750 meter kuadrá (m2), situá den Pietermaai Smal district i awor Penstraat.

E fondo a risibí un eksonerashon pa prohibishonnan diktá den artíkulo 45 di e Ordenansa Nashonal di Supervishon di Institutonan bankario i di krédito (“NOSBCI”) di Banko Sentral di Kòrsou i St.Maarten. Asina pèrmitiendo e Fondo pa krese kapital i ofresé bono na e merkado di invershonistanan profeshonal di Kòrsou i St.Maarten.

E deklarashonnan finansiero anual ta keda revisá pa BDO Dutch Caribbean i Baker Tilly ta atendé ku tur asuntu regardando impuesto.

ENGLISH

“Curaçao Heritage Fund bonds oversubscribed!”

The Curacao Financial Group N.V. (‘cfg’) is excited to announce the oversubscription of the second bond issuance for the Curaçao Heritage Fund (‘CHF’ or “the Fund”).

There was an overwhelming interest from interested investors, mostly local private investors, foundations and financial institutions. A total of ANG 35 million in qualified subscriptions were submitted through MCB Bank, Vidanova Bank, Banco di Caribe, Amicorp Global Markets and PYGG – the five licensed brokers of the DCSX. This is more than double the amount that CHF was looking to raise (ANG 16.5 million).

The bonds are listed on the DCSX and offer an annual interest rate of 5.5% (paid out quarterly) which is tax free for residents of Curaçao and companies domiciled in Curaçao. The bonds have a duration of 5 years and are collateralized with first mortgage rights on all real estate properties in the portfolio.

The entire team at cfg but also shareholders of CHF are delighted with the outcome of this issuance and want to thank all parties involved that ensured a successful capital raising of these bonds. It was a truly multifaceted process involving the Bond Agent (Amicorp), five Brokers of the DCSX, the Legal Counsel and Listing Advisor (VANEPS), the DCSX, and the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS). Over the next few days, we will work with these partners to complete the transaction with the notary.

About the Curaçao Heritage Fund

CHF is a real estate investment fund that provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the preservation of the heritage of Curaçao while earning an attractive and stable return.

The properties in CHF are UNESCO World Heritage properties, mostly certified monuments of Dutch colonial architecture dating back to the 18th and 19th century, covering a total area of approximately 8,750 m2 and situated throughout the Pietermaai Smal district, and now Penstraat.

The Fund has been granted an exemption from the prohibitions contained in article

45 of the National Ordinance on the Supervision of Banking and Credit Institutions

(“NOSBCI”) by CBCS, effectively allowing the Fund to raise capital by offering their bonds to the market of professional investors in Curacao and St. Maarten.

The annual financial statements will be audited by BDO Dutch Caribbean, and Baker Tilly advises the Fund on all tax matters.

NEDERLANDS

“Obligatie-uitgifte Curaçao Heritage Fund ruimschoots overschreven“

The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. (‘cfg’) kondigt met gepaste trots aan dat de tweede obligatie-uitgifte voor het Curaçao Heritage Fund (‘CHF’ of ‘het Fonds’) ruimschoots is overschreven.

Er was een overweldigende interesse van investeerders, veelal lokale particuliere beleggers, stichtingen en financiële instellingen. Een totaal van ANG 35 miljoen aan inschrijvingen werd ingediend via MCB Bank, Vidanova Bank, Banco di Caribe, Amicorp Global Markets en PYGG – de vijf erkende effectenbemiddelaars of ‘Brokers’ van de DCSX. Dat is meer dan het dubbele van het bedrag dat CHF wilde aantrekken (ANG 16,5 miljoen).

De obligaties zijn genoteerd aan de DCSX en bieden een jaarlijkse rente van 5,5% (per kwartaal uitbetaald) die belastingvrij is voor inwoners van Curaçao en bedrijven gevestigd op Curaçao. De obligaties hebben een looptijd van 5 jaar en zijn gedekt door een eerste hypotheekrecht op de gehele vastgoed portefeuille.

Het hele team van cfg maar ook de aandeelhouders van CHF zijn erg tevreden met het resultaat van deze uitgifte en willen alle betrokken partijen bedanken voor het vertrouwen en de succesvolle plaatsing van deze obligaties. Het was een intensief en veelzijdig proces met de Bond Agent (Amicorp), vijf Brokers van de DCSX, de Legal Counsel and Listing Advisor (VANEPS), de DCSX zelf en de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS). De komende dagen zal het CHF-team samen met deze partners de transactie bij de notaris afronden.

Over het Curaçao Heritage Fund

CHF is een vastgoedbeleggingsfonds dat beleggers een unieke kans biedt om te investeren in het behoud van het erfgoed van Curaçao en tegelijkertijd een aantrekkelijk en stabiel rendement te behalen.

De objecten in de portefeuille van CHF staan op de werelderfgoedlijst van UNESCO en zijn veelal gecertificeerde monumenten met een Nederlandse koloniale architectuur uit de 18e en 19e eeuw. De objecten, met een totale oppervlakte van ongeveer 8.750 m2 zijn gelegen in de wijk Pietermaai Smal en nu ook Penstraat.

Het Fonds heeft een ontheffing van de (CBCS) verkregen op artikel 45 van de Landsverordening Toezicht Banken en Kredietinstellingen (“NOSBCI”). Dit betekent dat het Fonds kapitaal kan aantrekken door obligaties aan te bieden aan professionele beleggers op Curaçao en Sint Maarten.

De jaarrekening wordt gecontroleerd door BDO Dutch Caribbean en Baker Tilly adviseert het Fonds over alle fiscale zaken.